Spring CHAMPS 🏆

🏌️‍♂️ DI men's golf championship selections revealed

Beach volleyball's second round is set

🏆 DII women's golf championship field is set
baseball-d1 flag

NCAA.com | April 22, 2022

WATCH: Pitt's Jeffrey Wehler escapes pickoff with slide you have to see to believe

Watch: These are the top plays in college baseball this week

When you're the only runner on base with two outs in the inning, sometimes you have to get creative. That's exactly what Pitt baseball's Jeffrey Wehler did in a game against Miami (FL) on Friday, deciding a leap over the second baseman was the only option after a slide wasn't going to get it done.

Wehler was initially called out with the Hurricanes players jogging back to the dugout, but he remained on base, insisting his magic trick was pulled off successfully. After a replay review, the umpires concurred.

RANKINGS: Check out the latest college baseball rankings

Despite the incredible play, Pitt went on to fall to Miami (FL), 2-1, in extra innings.

Kenny Pickett: College football stats, highlights, records

A quick guide to Kenny Pickett's college football career at Pittsburgh, including highlights, best games and the origin of the Kenny Pickett rule.
READ MORE

Meet the 2022 NCAA Wrestling All-Americans

Under the bright lights of Little Caesars Arena, 80 athletes fought their way on to the podium at the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships. Meet this year's All-Americans.
READ MORE

2022 NCAA wrestling championship predictions: Top title contenders at each weight class

Let's break down the bracket by weight class, assessing the most likely title contenders and a few sleepers who could cause disruption over the course of three days in Detroit: 
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 17 - 26/27, 2022
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners