NCAA.com | April 22, 2022 WATCH: Pitt's Jeffrey Wehler escapes pickoff with slide you have to see to believe Watch: These are the top plays in college baseball this week Share When you're the only runner on base with two outs in the inning, sometimes you have to get creative. That's exactly what Pitt baseball's Jeffrey Wehler did in a game against Miami (FL) on Friday, deciding a leap over the second baseman was the only option after a slide wasn't going to get it done. Wehler was initially called out with the Hurricanes players jogging back to the dugout, but he remained on base, insisting his magic trick was pulled off successfully. After a replay review, the umpires concurred. T1 | Pitt 0, No. 5 Miami 0 ARE YOU KIDDING ME WITH THIS SLIDE, @J_Whales7?! Replay deemed him safe! Jeff will probably tell you he's practiced this a few times 😂 💻: https://t.co/Iledy4YPWw#H2P | #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/FycCo7icxK — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) April 22, 2022 RANKINGS: Check out the latest college baseball rankings Despite the incredible play, Pitt went on to fall to Miami (FL), 2-1, in extra innings. MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast Kenny Pickett: College football stats, highlights, records A quick guide to Kenny Pickett's college football career at Pittsburgh, including highlights, best games and the origin of the Kenny Pickett rule. READ MORE Meet the 2022 NCAA Wrestling All-Americans Under the bright lights of Little Caesars Arena, 80 athletes fought their way on to the podium at the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships. Meet this year's All-Americans. READ MORE 2022 NCAA wrestling championship predictions: Top title contenders at each weight class Let's break down the bracket by weight class, assessing the most likely title contenders and a few sleepers who could cause disruption over the course of three days in Detroit: READ MORE