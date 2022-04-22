WATCH: Pitt's Jeffrey Wehler escapes pickoff with slide you have to see to believe

Watch: These are the top plays in college baseball this week

When you're the only runner on base with two outs in the inning, sometimes you have to get creative. That's exactly what Pitt baseball's Jeffrey Wehler did in a game against Miami (FL) on Friday, deciding a leap over the second baseman was the only option after a slide wasn't going to get it done.

Wehler was initially called out with the Hurricanes players jogging back to the dugout, but he remained on base, insisting his magic trick was pulled off successfully. After a replay review, the umpires concurred.

T1 | Pitt 0, No. 5 Miami 0



ARE YOU KIDDING ME WITH THIS SLIDE, @J_Whales7?! Replay deemed him safe! Jeff will probably tell you he's practiced this a few times 😂



💻: https://t.co/Iledy4YPWw#H2P | #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/FycCo7icxK — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) April 22, 2022

Despite the incredible play, Pitt went on to fall to Miami (FL), 2-1, in extra innings.