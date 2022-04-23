Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | April 23, 2022 WATCH: Virginia baseball's Devin Ortiz hits walk-off grand slam to beat North Carolina Virginia baseball shocked North Carolina on a walk-off home run on Saturday. Share Why hit a single when a will-it-be-fair-or-foul walk-off grand slam is even more exciting? Despite trailing by three runs going into the bottom of the 10th, Devin Ortiz's slam gave Virginia a wild 11-7 win Saturday afternoon against North Carolina. Check it out: MR. WALK-OFF!!! Devin Ortiz with a walk-off grand slam to clinch the series!!!#GOHOOS pic.twitter.com/KECaUWtvxK — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 23, 2022 North Carolina had taken a 10-7 lead thanks two a two-RBI double from Mac Horvath and a fielder's choice. But the Cavaliers scored seven runs on five hits — Ortiz's two-out blast the last. Virginia trailed by two with two outs before the last five reached: Griff O'Ferrall walk, Kyle Teel singled for an RBI, Alex Tappen singled to tie it and Jake Gelof was intentionally walked prior to Ortiz's home run. The Cavaliers' win clinched the series and moved them to 30-10 overall and 12-8 in the ACC. MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast Missouri State baseball takes down No. 4 Arkansas on the road Missouri State baseball held off a late rally by No. 4 Arkansas to secure the massive road upset. READ MORE Inside Ball State's long-awaited, emotional sweep of rival Central Michigan Welcome to one of the best baseball rivalries nobody knows about. You don’t need Ole Miss-Mississippi State to have a fierce competition. Here’s one that might be low on national renown but is certainly high on voltage. Let’s spend a weekend with Central Michigan and Ball State. READ MORE College baseball rankings: Georgia Tech, Florida State, UC Santa Barbara enter latest D1Baseball Top 25 After another week in college baseball, Tennessee remains the top team and three new teams jump into the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. READ MORE