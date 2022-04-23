WATCH: Virginia baseball's Devin Ortiz hits walk-off grand slam to beat North Carolina

Why hit a single when a will-it-be-fair-or-foul walk-off grand slam is even more exciting?

Despite trailing by three runs going into the bottom of the 10th, Devin Ortiz's slam gave Virginia a wild 11-7 win Saturday afternoon against North Carolina.

Check it out:

MR. WALK-OFF!!!



Devin Ortiz with a walk-off grand slam to clinch the series!!!#GOHOOS pic.twitter.com/KECaUWtvxK — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 23, 2022

North Carolina had taken a 10-7 lead thanks two a two-RBI double from Mac Horvath and a fielder's choice. But the Cavaliers scored seven runs on five hits — Ortiz's two-out blast the last. Virginia trailed by two with two outs before the last five reached: Griff O'Ferrall walk, Kyle Teel singled for an RBI, Alex Tappen singled to tie it and Jake Gelof was intentionally walked prior to Ortiz's home run.

The Cavaliers' win clinched the series and moved them to 30-10 overall and 12-8 in the ACC.