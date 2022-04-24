WATCH: No. 1 Tennessee baseball's Christian Scott robs homer in extra innings to secure win

Catching up on this season in college baseball, so far

There may not be a more satisfying way to complete a sweep against your rival than what Tennessee's Christian Scott did against Florida Sunday.

Things weren't looking great for the Volunteers going into the bottom of the ninth down 4-1 – but the No. 1 team in the country wasn't going to go away that easy. Jorel Ortega hit a home run to left-center field to cut the lead to two before freshman Christian Moore stepped up with a two-run single to tie the game. Moore's heroics weren't finished yet as he was the one to give the Vols the lead in the top of the 11th inning with a two-run homer.

In the bottom of the 11th, Scott completed the comeback in style.

The sweep marked the sixth-straight win for top-ranked Tennessee, moving them to 37-3 overall and 17-1 in SEC play – the best start in conference history.