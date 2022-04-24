NCAA.com | April 24, 2022 WATCH: No. 1 Tennessee baseball's Christian Scott robs homer in extra innings to secure win Catching up on this season in college baseball, so far Share There may not be a more satisfying way to complete a sweep against your rival than what Tennessee's Christian Scott did against Florida Sunday. Things weren't looking great for the Volunteers going into the bottom of the ninth down 4-1 – but the No. 1 team in the country wasn't going to go away that easy. Jorel Ortega hit a home run to left-center field to cut the lead to two before freshman Christian Moore stepped up with a two-run single to tie the game. Moore's heroics weren't finished yet as he was the one to give the Vols the lead in the top of the 11th inning with a two-run homer. In the bottom of the 11th, Scott completed the comeback in style. ARE YOU SERIOUS C. SCOTT?!?!? WHAT A WAY TO END IT!@SportsCenter #GBO // #VolsWin // #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/5gd1oNR3sH — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) April 24, 2022 The sweep marked the sixth-straight win for top-ranked Tennessee, moving them to 37-3 overall and 17-1 in SEC play – the best start in conference history. MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast College baseball rankings: Texas A&M and Wofford join this week's top 25 Texas A&M and Wofford jumped into this week's D1Baseball.com poll, while Tennessee stays on top of the poll behind its historic start. See the latest college baseball rankings here. READ MORE 2022 SEC Baseball: Bracket, schedule, TV times, for the tournament The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. READ MORE WATCH: Kelcy Leach hits walk-off grand slam to power Tennessee softball past Texas A&M, 11-8 Kelcy Leach crushed a walk-off grand slam to push Tennessee softball past Texas A&M, 11-8, on Sunday afternoon, capping off the comeback. READ MORE