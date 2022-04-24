Spring CHAMPS 🏆

🏌️‍♂️ DI men's golf championship selections revealed

Beach volleyball's second round is set

🏆 DII women's golf championship field is set
baseball-d1 flag

NCAA.com | April 24, 2022

WATCH: No. 1 Tennessee baseball's Christian Scott robs homer in extra innings to secure win

Catching up on this season in college baseball, so far

There may not be a more satisfying way to complete a sweep against your rival than what Tennessee's Christian Scott did against Florida Sunday.

Things weren't looking great for the Volunteers going into the bottom of the ninth down 4-1 – but the No. 1 team in the country wasn't going to go away that easy. Jorel Ortega hit a home run to left-center field to cut the lead to two before freshman Christian Moore stepped up with a two-run single to tie the game. Moore's heroics weren't finished yet as he was the one to give the Vols the lead in the top of the 11th inning with a two-run homer.

In the bottom of the 11th, Scott completed the comeback in style.

The sweep marked the sixth-straight win for top-ranked Tennessee, moving them to 37-3 overall and 17-1 in SEC play – the best start in conference history.

College baseball rankings: Texas A&M and Wofford join this week's top 25

Texas A&amp;M and Wofford jumped into this week's D1Baseball.com poll, while Tennessee stays on top of the poll behind its historic start. See the latest college baseball rankings here.
READ MORE

2022 SEC Baseball: Bracket, schedule, TV times, for the tournament

The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
READ MORE

WATCH: Kelcy Leach hits walk-off grand slam to power Tennessee softball past Texas A&M, 11-8

Kelcy Leach crushed a walk-off grand slam to push Tennessee softball past Texas A&amp;M, 11-8, on Sunday afternoon, capping off the comeback.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 17 - 26/27, 2022
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners