Spring CHAMPS 🏆

🏌️‍♂️ DI men's golf championship selections revealed

Beach volleyball's second round is set

🏆 DII women's golf championship field is set
baseball-d1 flag

d1baseball.com staff | April 25, 2022

College baseball rankings: Texas A&M and Wofford join this week's top 25

Catching up on this season in college baseball, so far

The D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings had some serious upheaval last week with 15 ranked teams losing weekend series. But the opposite was true this past weekend, as only four teams from last week’s Top 25 lost their respective series, one of those being Oklahoma State, who dropped a series to also ranked TCU.

The one constant? Tennessee. The Volunteers are the top team in the land yet again this week after hitting the road and doing a clean sweep of Florida. The Vols are off to the best start in SEC history.

MUST SEE: Robbed homer in extra innings secures Tennessee's sweep over Florida 😱

As for the rest of the Top 10, there wasn’t a ton of movement in this week’s rankings. Miami moved from No. 5 to No. 3 following a home series win over Pittsburgh, Arkansas dropped a spot to five and Stanford is up a spot from No. 7 to No. 6. Oklahoma State dropped three spots to No. 8 following the series loss to the Horned Frogs.

There was little room for movement in the teens with almost everyone taking care of business in impressive fashion. That’s bad news for teams like Louisville, Notre Dame and TCU, who certainly had a case to surge in the latest rankings.

Oregon and Dallas Baptist exited the rankings after dropping home series to Washington State and Southern Illinois, respectively, while Texas A&M entered the rankings at No. 21 after winning a home series over Arkansas, and Wofford entered the rankings at No. 25 after taking two of three on the road from Mercer. 

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.

Through games April 24, 2022:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Tennessee 37-3 1
2 Oregon State 31-8 2
3 Miami 31-9 5
4 Southern Miss 32-8 6
5 Arkansas 31-9 4
6 Stanford 24-12 7
7 Virginia Tech 28-9 8
8 Oklahoma State 27-13 3
9 Texas Tech 29-14 9
10 Texas 30-13 10
11 Virginia 31-10 11
12 Gonzaga 26-11 12
13 UCLA 27-12 13
14 Georgia 28-12 14
15 Connecticut 32-8 15
16 Louisville 27-12 16
17 Texas State 32-9 17
18 Notre Dame 26-8 18
19 Auburn 29-12 19
20 TCU 27-13 21
21 Texas A&M 25-14 NR
22 LSU 27-12 22
23 Maryland 32-8 24
24 Georgia Southern 27-12 25
25 Wofford 30-10 NR

WATCH: No. 1 Tennessee baseball's Christian Scott robs homer in extra innings to secure win

Watch Tennessee baseball's Christian Scott make a leaping catch at the wall to rob a home run and secure the win against Florida.
READ MORE

2022 SEC Baseball: Bracket, schedule, TV times, for the tournament

The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
READ MORE

WATCH: Kelcy Leach hits walk-off grand slam to power Tennessee softball past Texas A&M, 11-8

Kelcy Leach crushed a walk-off grand slam to push Tennessee softball past Texas A&amp;M, 11-8, on Sunday afternoon, capping off the comeback.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 17 - 26/27, 2022
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners