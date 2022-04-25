d1baseball.com staff | April 25, 2022 College baseball rankings: Texas A&M and Wofford join this week's top 25 Catching up on this season in college baseball, so far Share The D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings had some serious upheaval last week with 15 ranked teams losing weekend series. But the opposite was true this past weekend, as only four teams from last week’s Top 25 lost their respective series, one of those being Oklahoma State, who dropped a series to also ranked TCU. The one constant? Tennessee. The Volunteers are the top team in the land yet again this week after hitting the road and doing a clean sweep of Florida. The Vols are off to the best start in SEC history. MUST SEE: Robbed homer in extra innings secures Tennessee's sweep over Florida 😱 As for the rest of the Top 10, there wasn’t a ton of movement in this week’s rankings. Miami moved from No. 5 to No. 3 following a home series win over Pittsburgh, Arkansas dropped a spot to five and Stanford is up a spot from No. 7 to No. 6. Oklahoma State dropped three spots to No. 8 following the series loss to the Horned Frogs. There was little room for movement in the teens with almost everyone taking care of business in impressive fashion. That’s bad news for teams like Louisville, Notre Dame and TCU, who certainly had a case to surge in the latest rankings. Oregon and Dallas Baptist exited the rankings after dropping home series to Washington State and Southern Illinois, respectively, while Texas A&M entered the rankings at No. 21 after winning a home series over Arkansas, and Wofford entered the rankings at No. 25 after taking two of three on the road from Mercer. D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Through games April 24, 2022: RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Tennessee 37-3 1 2 Oregon State 31-8 2 3 Miami 31-9 5 4 Southern Miss 32-8 6 5 Arkansas 31-9 4 6 Stanford 24-12 7 7 Virginia Tech 28-9 8 8 Oklahoma State 27-13 3 9 Texas Tech 29-14 9 10 Texas 30-13 10 11 Virginia 31-10 11 12 Gonzaga 26-11 12 13 UCLA 27-12 13 14 Georgia 28-12 14 15 Connecticut 32-8 15 16 Louisville 27-12 16 17 Texas State 32-9 17 18 Notre Dame 26-8 18 19 Auburn 29-12 19 20 TCU 27-13 21 21 Texas A&M 25-14 NR 22 LSU 27-12 22 23 Maryland 32-8 24 24 Georgia Southern 27-12 25 25 Wofford 30-10 NR MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast WATCH: No. 1 Tennessee baseball's Christian Scott robs homer in extra innings to secure win Watch Tennessee baseball's Christian Scott make a leaping catch at the wall to rob a home run and secure the win against Florida. READ MORE 2022 SEC Baseball: Bracket, schedule, TV times, for the tournament The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. READ MORE WATCH: Kelcy Leach hits walk-off grand slam to power Tennessee softball past Texas A&M, 11-8 Kelcy Leach crushed a walk-off grand slam to push Tennessee softball past Texas A&M, 11-8, on Sunday afternoon, capping off the comeback. READ MORE