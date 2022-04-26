D1 baseball staff | April 27, 2022 2022 College World Series: Field of 64 predictions, made about three weeks out Catching up on this season in college baseball, so far Share Even though we’re just a few weeks away from conference tournaments for most leagues, the RPI remains fluid, and as a result, that means our projections remain rather fluid. Let’s get the explanation of how we come up with the field out of the way: As usual, we consider two things when composing the projections: how we perceive teams from a resume standpoint right now, and how we feel teams will finish the season. Make sure to check out our Postseason Stock Report, which breaks down our decision making on several aspects of the projections quite well. In terms of the top eight national seeds, Tennessee continues to lead the way by a wide margin, while there were three new top eight seeds this week. Notre Dame entered after a big weekend and with a lofty RPI, replacing Oklahoma State, TCU entered the top eight as the projected Big 12 champion and replaced Oregon, and Georgia entered the top eight after reestablishing order with the return of Jonathan Cannon. Georgia, with an RPI of four, replaces Gonzaga. In terms of Top 16 host changes, Auburn replaced Georgia Tech, Virginia replaced Dallas Baptist, which dropped to second place in the Missouri Valley and Texas replaced Oregon, which dropped an ugly series to Washington State over the weekend. The next two hosts in our board were Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in that order. Ironically enough, the two teams play this weekend in Nashville in a series that could have big ramifications on the hosting picture moving forward. CATCH UP: Here's the state of college baseball about halfway through the season Here are the latest projections, assembled by our Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mark Etheridge. (Editor's note: These were first published on d1baseball.com on April 27) AT-LARGE LADDER Last four in: 61. Pittsburgh 62. Florida 63. Iowa 64. Rutgers First four out: 65. East Carolina 66. Louisiana Tech 67. Mississippi State 68. Illinois D1Baseball Projected Field of 64 KNOXVILLE STILLWATER 1 Tennessee* (1) 1 Oklahoma State (16) 4 Coppin State* 4 Central Michigan* 2 NC State 2 LSU 3 Connecticut* 3 Texas State CORVALLIS BLACKSBURG 1 Oregon State* (2) 1 Virginia Tech (15) 4 Fairleigh Dickinson* 4 Davidson* 2 Grand Canyon* 2 Maryland* 3 Oklahoma 3 Liberty* CORAL GABLES STATESBORO 1 Miami* (3) 1 Georgia Southern (14) 4 Maine* 4 Campbell* 2 Arizona 2 Vanderbilt 3 Florida 3 Wake Forest SOUTH BEND AUBURN 1 Notre Dame (4) 1 Auburn (13) 4 Wright State* 4 Army* 2 UCLA 2 Georgia Tech 3 Rutgers 3 Kennesaw State HATTIESBURG CHARLOTTESVILLE 1 Southern Miss* (5) 1 Virginia (12) 4 Alabama State* 4 Fairfield* 2 Louisville 2 Wofford 3 Alabama 3 West Virginia FAYETTEVILLE AUSTIN 1 Arkansas (6) 1 Texas (11) 4 Southeast Missouri State* 4 Pennsylvania* 2 Texas Tech 2 Dallas Baptist* 3 Iowa 3 Tulane* FORT WORTH SPOKANE 1 TCU* (7) 1 Gonzaga* (10) 4 McNeese* 4 North Dakota State* 2 Texas A&M 2 Oregon 3 Louisiana 3 Pittsburgh ATHENS STANFORD 1 Georgia* (8) 1 Stanford (9) 4 College of Charleston* 4 UNLV* 2 Florida State 2 San Diego 3 Mercer 3 UC Santa Barbara* *Projected auto-bids MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast Missouri State baseball takes down No. 4 Arkansas on the road Missouri State baseball held off a late rally by No. 4 Arkansas to secure the massive road upset. READ MORE Inside Ball State's long-awaited, emotional sweep of rival Central Michigan Welcome to one of the best baseball rivalries nobody knows about. You don’t need Ole Miss-Mississippi State to have a fierce competition. Here’s one that might be low on national renown but is certainly high on voltage. Let’s spend a weekend with Central Michigan and Ball State. READ MORE College baseball rankings: Georgia Tech, Florida State, UC Santa Barbara enter latest D1Baseball Top 25 After another week in college baseball, Tennessee remains the top team and three new teams jump into the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. READ MORE