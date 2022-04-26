2022 College World Series: Field of 64 predictions, made about three weeks out

Catching up on this season in college baseball, so far

Even though we’re just a few weeks away from conference tournaments for most leagues, the RPI remains fluid, and as a result, that means our projections remain rather fluid.

Let’s get the explanation of how we come up with the field out of the way:

As usual, we consider two things when composing the projections: how we perceive teams from a resume standpoint right now, and how we feel teams will finish the season.

Make sure to check out our Postseason Stock Report, which breaks down our decision making on several aspects of the projections quite well.

In terms of the top eight national seeds, Tennessee continues to lead the way by a wide margin, while there were three new top eight seeds this week. Notre Dame entered after a big weekend and with a lofty RPI, replacing Oklahoma State, TCU entered the top eight as the projected Big 12 champion and replaced Oregon, and Georgia entered the top eight after reestablishing order with the return of Jonathan Cannon. Georgia, with an RPI of four, replaces Gonzaga.

In terms of Top 16 host changes, Auburn replaced Georgia Tech, Virginia replaced Dallas Baptist, which dropped to second place in the Missouri Valley and Texas replaced Oregon, which dropped an ugly series to Washington State over the weekend. The next two hosts in our board were Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in that order. Ironically enough, the two teams play this weekend in Nashville in a series that could have big ramifications on the hosting picture moving forward.

Here are the latest projections, assembled by our Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mark Etheridge.

AT-LARGE LADDER

Last four in:

61. Pittsburgh

62. Florida

63. Iowa

64. Rutgers

First four out:

65. East Carolina

66. Louisiana Tech

67. Mississippi State

68. Illinois

D1Baseball Projected Field of 64 KNOXVILLE STILLWATER 1 Tennessee* (1) 1 Oklahoma State (16) 4 Coppin State* 4 Central Michigan* 2 NC State 2 LSU 3 Connecticut* 3 Texas State CORVALLIS BLACKSBURG 1 Oregon State* (2) 1 Virginia Tech (15) 4 Fairleigh Dickinson* 4 Davidson* 2 Grand Canyon* 2 Maryland* 3 Oklahoma 3 Liberty* CORAL GABLES STATESBORO 1 Miami* (3) 1 Georgia Southern (14) 4 Maine* 4 Campbell* 2 Arizona 2 Vanderbilt 3 Florida 3 Wake Forest SOUTH BEND AUBURN 1 Notre Dame (4) 1 Auburn (13) 4 Wright State* 4 Army* 2 UCLA 2 Georgia Tech 3 Rutgers 3 Kennesaw State HATTIESBURG CHARLOTTESVILLE 1 Southern Miss* (5) 1 Virginia (12) 4 Alabama State* 4 Fairfield* 2 Louisville 2 Wofford 3 Alabama 3 West Virginia FAYETTEVILLE AUSTIN 1 Arkansas (6) 1 Texas (11) 4 Southeast Missouri State* 4 Pennsylvania* 2 Texas Tech 2 Dallas Baptist* 3 Iowa 3 Tulane* FORT WORTH SPOKANE 1 TCU* (7) 1 Gonzaga* (10) 4 McNeese* 4 North Dakota State* 2 Texas A&M 2 Oregon 3 Louisiana 3 Pittsburgh ATHENS STANFORD 1 Georgia* (8) 1 Stanford (9) 4 College of Charleston* 4 UNLV* 2 Florida State 2 San Diego 3 Mercer 3 UC Santa Barbara*

*Projected auto-bids