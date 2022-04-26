Spring CHAMPS 🏆

D1 baseball staff | April 26, 2022

College baseball's top 150 MLB draft prospects, ranked by d1baseball.com

Catching up on this season in college baseball, so far

We are past the halfway point of the season and it’s time for an update to the 2022 Draft Prospect Rankings. Preseason injuries to Reggie Crawford (UConn) and Peyton Pallette (Arkansas) had already diminished the potential star power of this draft class. Then Landon Sims (Mississippi State) went down in March with Tommy John surgery. There has been other injuries that have thinned the depth of likely Day Two picks, including Henry Williams (Duke), Adam Maier (Oregon), Dylan Ross (Georgia), Cole Stupp (Kentucky) and Will Frisch (Oregon State).

However, when guys go down, others step up. In case you missed our Draft Risers, you can read all about those prospects with draft helium: Rising Outfielders, Rising LHPs and the soon to come Rising RHPs.

This group is headlined by a strong group of college position players. That category comprises the top six in our rankings, led by Brooks Lee. The Cal Poly hit machine was ranked directly behind Jacob Berry (LSU) by the slimmest of margins at No. 2 in our preseason list, but he’s now been elevated to the top spot with a current line of .413/.510/.730, seven home runs, 28 walks and just seven strikeouts. He’s a throwback ballplayer who further endears himself to scouts with his makeup, passion and instincts for the game.

Rising from No. 7 in our preseason rankings and now sitting at No. 2 is Arizona catcher Daniel Susac. It was a close call with fellow catcher, Kevin Parada (Georgia Tech) narrowly behind at No. 3, but we went with the guy we thought would stick behind the plate in the long term. Both are raking at the plate. Susac sporting a .392/.444/.675 slash and Parada .390/.476/.773 with 15 home runs and 50 RBI.

Completing our top five is Berry at No. 4 and Gavin Cross (Virginia Tech) at No. 5. Cross got off to a slower start, but has since rebounded to post strong numbers (.342/.425/.667) to go along with his five-tool potential and the slugger Berry leads LSU with 10 home runs and a .367 batting average.

2022 College World Series: Field of 64 predictions, made about 30 days out

Overall, LSU leads the way with two potential first-round picks and the SEC once again dominates the Top 150 with 36 prospects, including 12 of the top 25. The ACC comes in second with 23 and the Big 12 third with 21.

We’ve also included a rough estimate of where each player’s ranking would land them in the draft, based on past results. The 2022 draft is scheduled for July 17-19.

The prospect rankings are assembled by David Seifert, Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mike Rooney. Our rankings are not simply an industry survey. They involve countless in-person evaluations over the years meshed with industry feedback.

(Editor's note: this article was originally published April 13)

D1baseball.com's top 150 MLB prospects

* Indicates the prospect is an underclassman who is eligible by age for the 2022 MLB Draft

Rank Player Position School
1 Brooks Lee SS Cal Poly
2 Daniel Susac* C Arizona
3 Kevin Parada* C Georgia Tech
4 Jacob Berry* OF LSU
5 Gavin Cross OF Virginia Tech
6 Jace Jung 2B Texas Tech
7 Hunter Barco LHP Florida
8 Justin Campbell RHP Oklahoma State
9 Chase DeLauter OF James Madison
10 Jonathan Cannon RHP Georgia
11 Cade Doughty 2B LSU
12 Jordan Beck OF Tennessee
13 Dylan Beavers OF Cal
14 Carson Whisenhunt LHP East Carolina
15 Connor Prielipp LHP Alabama
16 Zach Neto SS Campbell
17 Cayden Wallace* 3B Arkansas
18 Reggie Crawford LHP UConn
19 Cam Collier 3B Chipola JC, Fla.
2nd Round      
20 Drew Gilbert OF Tennessee
21 Thomas Harrington* RHP Campbell
22 Peyton Pallette RHP Arkansas
23 Landon Sims RHP Mississippi State
24 Logan Tanner C Mississippi State
25 Jud Fabian OF Florida
26 Gabe Hughes RHP Gonzaga
27 Bryce Hubbart LHP Florida State
28 Blade Tidwell* RHP Tennessee
29 Jacob Watters RHP West Virginia
30 Jacob Melton OF Oregon State
31 Sterlin Thompson* OF Florida
32 Cooper Hjerpe LHP Oregon State
33 Robert Moore 2B Arkansas
34 Jordan Sprinkle SS UC Santa Barbara
35 Marcus Johnson RHP Duke
36 Trystan Vrieling RHP Gonzaga
37 Pete Hansen LHP Texas
38 Luke Gold 2B Boston College
39 Eric Brown SS Coastal Carolina
40 Brock Jones OF Stanford
41 Riley Cornelio RHP TCU
42 Trey Dombroski LHP Monmouth
43 Drew Thorpe RHP Cal Poly
44 Cade Hunter C Virginia Tech
3rd Round      
45 Jacob Misiorowski RHP Crowder JC, Mo.
46 Mack Anglin RHP Clemson
47 Parker Messick LHP Florida State
48 Nate Savino LHP Virginia
49 Jake Madden RHP Northwest Florida JC
50 Clark Elliot OF Michigan
51 Brandon Sproat RHP Florida
52 Ben Joyce RHP Tennessee
53 Trevor Martin* RHP Oklahoma State
54 Ryan Cermak OF lllinois State
55 Tyler Woessner RHP Central Arizona
56 Silas Ardoin C Texas
57 Brycen Mautz LHP San Diego
58 Dominic Keegan C Vanderbilt
59 William Kempner RHP Gonzaga
60 Adam Mazur RHP Iowa
61 Tyler Locklear 3B VCU
62 Josh Kasevich SS Oregon
63 Ryan Ritter SS Kentucky
64 Carter Young SS Vanderbilt
4th Round      
65 Hayden Dunhurst C Ole Miss
66 Grayson Moore* RHP Vanderbilt
67 Hunter Patteson LHP UCF
68 Trey Lipscomb 3B Tennessee
69 Carson Palmquist LHP Miami
70 Jace Grady OF Dallas Baptist
71 Jared McKenzie OF Baylor
72 Ivan Melendez 1B Texas
73 Colby Thomas OF Mercer
74 Chazz Martinez LHP Oklahoma
75 TJ McCants* OF Ole Miss
76 Trey Faltine SS Texas
77 Jake Bennett LHP Oklahoma
78 Colby Holcombe LHP Northeast Mississippi JC
79 Chris Stuart LHP San Jacinto JC, Tex.
80 Matt Wood C Penn State
81 Luis Ramirez RHP Long Beach State
82 Justin Boyd OF Oregon State
83 Peyton Graham SS Oklahoma
84 Brandon Birdsell RHP Texas Tech
85 Tanner Schobel SS Virginia Tech
86 Noah Dean LHP Old Dominion
87 Connor Staine RHP UCF
88 Tres Gonzalez OF Georgia Tech
89 Jimmy Crooks C Oklahoma
90 Andrew Walters RHP Miami
91 Andrew Taylor RHP Central Michigan
5th Round      
92 David Sandlin RHP Oklahoma
93 Adam Maier RHP Oregon
94 Jalen Battles SS Arkansas
95 Colby Halter* 2B Florida
96 Jack Brannigan RHP Notre Dame
97 Michael Prosecky LHP Louisville
98 Chase Estep 3B Kentucky
99 Nate Ackenhausen LHP Eastern Oklahoma State JC
100 Orion Kerkering RHP South Florida
101 Tyler Schweitzer LHP Ball State
102 Zach Maxwell RHP Georgia Tech
103 David McCabe 1B Charlotte
104 Geo Rivera RHP Walters State JC, Tenn.
105 Drake Baldwin C Missouri State
106 Troy Melton RHP San Diego State
107 Drew Compton 3B Georgia Tech
108 Connor Noland RHP Arkansas
109 Spencer Giesting LHP Charlotte
110 Caleb McNeely SS Walters State JC, Tenn.
111 Dom Johnson* OF Kansas State
112 Spencer Jones OF Vanderbilt
113 Alan Roden 1B Creighton
114 Spencer Miles RHP Missouri
115 Eric Reyzelman RHP LSU
116 Kamren James 3B Mississippi State
117 Sabin Ceballos 3B San Jacinto JC, Tex.
118 Colby Backus OF Walters State JC, Tenn.
119 Marcelo Perez RHP TCU
120 Ethan Long OF Arizona State
6th Round      
121 Dalton Rushing C Louisville
122 Jared Beck LHP Saint Leo
123 Magnus Ellerts RHP Florida Southwestern JC
124 Nate Furman* 2B Charlotte
125 Jake Berry* LHP Virginia
126 Ben Metzinger 3B Louisville
127 Brody Jessee RHP Gonzaga
128 Chandler Simpson SS Georgia Tech
129 Tre Richardson 2B Baylor
130 Gabriel Rincones OF Florida Atlantic
131 Kale Davis RHP Oklahoma State
132 Braylen Wimmer 2B South Carolina
133 Chris McElvain RHP Vanderbilt
134 Eric Adler RHP Wake Forest
135 Seth Stephenson OF Tennessee
136 Ryan McCoy 1B Wabash Valley JC, Ill.
137 Anthony Hall OF Oregon
138 Cole Kirschsieper LHP Illinois
139 Nathan Church OF UC Irvine
140 Austin Krob LHP TCU
141 Chris Villaman LHP NC State
142 Josh Zamora 3B Nevada
143 Andy Garriola OF Old Dominion
144 Austin Knight SS Charlotte
145 Sean McLain 3B Arizona State
146 Cole McConnell OF Louisiana Tech
147 Nate Peterson LHP Illinois-Chicago
148 Garrett McMillan RHP Alabama
149 Max Rajcic* RHP UCLA
150 Joey Walls OF UNLV

 

