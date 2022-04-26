College baseball's top 150 MLB draft prospects, ranked by d1baseball.com

We are past the halfway point of the season and it’s time for an update to the 2022 Draft Prospect Rankings. Preseason injuries to Reggie Crawford (UConn) and Peyton Pallette (Arkansas) had already diminished the potential star power of this draft class. Then Landon Sims (Mississippi State) went down in March with Tommy John surgery. There has been other injuries that have thinned the depth of likely Day Two picks, including Henry Williams (Duke), Adam Maier (Oregon), Dylan Ross (Georgia), Cole Stupp (Kentucky) and Will Frisch (Oregon State).

However, when guys go down, others step up. In case you missed our Draft Risers, you can read all about those prospects with draft helium: Rising Outfielders, Rising LHPs and the soon to come Rising RHPs.

This group is headlined by a strong group of college position players. That category comprises the top six in our rankings, led by Brooks Lee. The Cal Poly hit machine was ranked directly behind Jacob Berry (LSU) by the slimmest of margins at No. 2 in our preseason list, but he’s now been elevated to the top spot with a current line of .413/.510/.730, seven home runs, 28 walks and just seven strikeouts. He’s a throwback ballplayer who further endears himself to scouts with his makeup, passion and instincts for the game.

Rising from No. 7 in our preseason rankings and now sitting at No. 2 is Arizona catcher Daniel Susac. It was a close call with fellow catcher, Kevin Parada (Georgia Tech) narrowly behind at No. 3, but we went with the guy we thought would stick behind the plate in the long term. Both are raking at the plate. Susac sporting a .392/.444/.675 slash and Parada .390/.476/.773 with 15 home runs and 50 RBI.

Completing our top five is Berry at No. 4 and Gavin Cross (Virginia Tech) at No. 5. Cross got off to a slower start, but has since rebounded to post strong numbers (.342/.425/.667) to go along with his five-tool potential and the slugger Berry leads LSU with 10 home runs and a .367 batting average.

Overall, LSU leads the way with two potential first-round picks and the SEC once again dominates the Top 150 with 36 prospects, including 12 of the top 25. The ACC comes in second with 23 and the Big 12 third with 21.

We’ve also included a rough estimate of where each player’s ranking would land them in the draft, based on past results. The 2022 draft is scheduled for July 17-19.

The prospect rankings are assembled by David Seifert, Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mike Rooney. Our rankings are not simply an industry survey. They involve countless in-person evaluations over the years meshed with industry feedback.

(Editor's note: this article was originally published April 13)

D1baseball.com's top 150 MLB prospects

* Indicates the prospect is an underclassman who is eligible by age for the 2022 MLB Draft