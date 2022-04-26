D1 baseball staff | April 26, 2022 College baseball's top 150 MLB draft prospects, ranked by d1baseball.com Catching up on this season in college baseball, so far Share We are past the halfway point of the season and it’s time for an update to the 2022 Draft Prospect Rankings. Preseason injuries to Reggie Crawford (UConn) and Peyton Pallette (Arkansas) had already diminished the potential star power of this draft class. Then Landon Sims (Mississippi State) went down in March with Tommy John surgery. There has been other injuries that have thinned the depth of likely Day Two picks, including Henry Williams (Duke), Adam Maier (Oregon), Dylan Ross (Georgia), Cole Stupp (Kentucky) and Will Frisch (Oregon State). However, when guys go down, others step up. In case you missed our Draft Risers, you can read all about those prospects with draft helium: Rising Outfielders, Rising LHPs and the soon to come Rising RHPs. This group is headlined by a strong group of college position players. That category comprises the top six in our rankings, led by Brooks Lee. The Cal Poly hit machine was ranked directly behind Jacob Berry (LSU) by the slimmest of margins at No. 2 in our preseason list, but he’s now been elevated to the top spot with a current line of .413/.510/.730, seven home runs, 28 walks and just seven strikeouts. He’s a throwback ballplayer who further endears himself to scouts with his makeup, passion and instincts for the game. Rising from No. 7 in our preseason rankings and now sitting at No. 2 is Arizona catcher Daniel Susac. It was a close call with fellow catcher, Kevin Parada (Georgia Tech) narrowly behind at No. 3, but we went with the guy we thought would stick behind the plate in the long term. Both are raking at the plate. Susac sporting a .392/.444/.675 slash and Parada .390/.476/.773 with 15 home runs and 50 RBI. Completing our top five is Berry at No. 4 and Gavin Cross (Virginia Tech) at No. 5. Cross got off to a slower start, but has since rebounded to post strong numbers (.342/.425/.667) to go along with his five-tool potential and the slugger Berry leads LSU with 10 home runs and a .367 batting average. 2022 College World Series: Field of 64 predictions, made about 30 days out Overall, LSU leads the way with two potential first-round picks and the SEC once again dominates the Top 150 with 36 prospects, including 12 of the top 25. The ACC comes in second with 23 and the Big 12 third with 21. We’ve also included a rough estimate of where each player’s ranking would land them in the draft, based on past results. The 2022 draft is scheduled for July 17-19. The prospect rankings are assembled by David Seifert, Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mike Rooney. Our rankings are not simply an industry survey. They involve countless in-person evaluations over the years meshed with industry feedback. (Editor's note: this article was originally published April 13) D1baseball.com's top 150 MLB prospects * Indicates the prospect is an underclassman who is eligible by age for the 2022 MLB Draft Rank Player Position School 1 Brooks Lee SS Cal Poly 2 Daniel Susac* C Arizona 3 Kevin Parada* C Georgia Tech 4 Jacob Berry* OF LSU 5 Gavin Cross OF Virginia Tech 6 Jace Jung 2B Texas Tech 7 Hunter Barco LHP Florida 8 Justin Campbell RHP Oklahoma State 9 Chase DeLauter OF James Madison 10 Jonathan Cannon RHP Georgia 11 Cade Doughty 2B LSU 12 Jordan Beck OF Tennessee 13 Dylan Beavers OF Cal 14 Carson Whisenhunt LHP East Carolina 15 Connor Prielipp LHP Alabama 16 Zach Neto SS Campbell 17 Cayden Wallace* 3B Arkansas 18 Reggie Crawford LHP UConn 19 Cam Collier 3B Chipola JC, Fla. 2nd Round 20 Drew Gilbert OF Tennessee 21 Thomas Harrington* RHP Campbell 22 Peyton Pallette RHP Arkansas 23 Landon Sims RHP Mississippi State 24 Logan Tanner C Mississippi State 25 Jud Fabian OF Florida 26 Gabe Hughes RHP Gonzaga 27 Bryce Hubbart LHP Florida State 28 Blade Tidwell* RHP Tennessee 29 Jacob Watters RHP West Virginia 30 Jacob Melton OF Oregon State 31 Sterlin Thompson* OF Florida 32 Cooper Hjerpe LHP Oregon State 33 Robert Moore 2B Arkansas 34 Jordan Sprinkle SS UC Santa Barbara 35 Marcus Johnson RHP Duke 36 Trystan Vrieling RHP Gonzaga 37 Pete Hansen LHP Texas 38 Luke Gold 2B Boston College 39 Eric Brown SS Coastal Carolina 40 Brock Jones OF Stanford 41 Riley Cornelio RHP TCU 42 Trey Dombroski LHP Monmouth 43 Drew Thorpe RHP Cal Poly 44 Cade Hunter C Virginia Tech 3rd Round 45 Jacob Misiorowski RHP Crowder JC, Mo. 46 Mack Anglin RHP Clemson 47 Parker Messick LHP Florida State 48 Nate Savino LHP Virginia 49 Jake Madden RHP Northwest Florida JC 50 Clark Elliot OF Michigan 51 Brandon Sproat RHP Florida 52 Ben Joyce RHP Tennessee 53 Trevor Martin* RHP Oklahoma State 54 Ryan Cermak OF lllinois State 55 Tyler Woessner RHP Central Arizona 56 Silas Ardoin C Texas 57 Brycen Mautz LHP San Diego 58 Dominic Keegan C Vanderbilt 59 William Kempner RHP Gonzaga 60 Adam Mazur RHP Iowa 61 Tyler Locklear 3B VCU 62 Josh Kasevich SS Oregon 63 Ryan Ritter SS Kentucky 64 Carter Young SS Vanderbilt 4th Round 65 Hayden Dunhurst C Ole Miss 66 Grayson Moore* RHP Vanderbilt 67 Hunter Patteson LHP UCF 68 Trey Lipscomb 3B Tennessee 69 Carson Palmquist LHP Miami 70 Jace Grady OF Dallas Baptist 71 Jared McKenzie OF Baylor 72 Ivan Melendez 1B Texas 73 Colby Thomas OF Mercer 74 Chazz Martinez LHP Oklahoma 75 TJ McCants* OF Ole Miss 76 Trey Faltine SS Texas 77 Jake Bennett LHP Oklahoma 78 Colby Holcombe LHP Northeast Mississippi JC 79 Chris Stuart LHP San Jacinto JC, Tex. 80 Matt Wood C Penn State 81 Luis Ramirez RHP Long Beach State 82 Justin Boyd OF Oregon State 83 Peyton Graham SS Oklahoma 84 Brandon Birdsell RHP Texas Tech 85 Tanner Schobel SS Virginia Tech 86 Noah Dean LHP Old Dominion 87 Connor Staine RHP UCF 88 Tres Gonzalez OF Georgia Tech 89 Jimmy Crooks C Oklahoma 90 Andrew Walters RHP Miami 91 Andrew Taylor RHP Central Michigan 5th Round 92 David Sandlin RHP Oklahoma 93 Adam Maier RHP Oregon 94 Jalen Battles SS Arkansas 95 Colby Halter* 2B Florida 96 Jack Brannigan RHP Notre Dame 97 Michael Prosecky LHP Louisville 98 Chase Estep 3B Kentucky 99 Nate Ackenhausen LHP Eastern Oklahoma State JC 100 Orion Kerkering RHP South Florida 101 Tyler Schweitzer LHP Ball State 102 Zach Maxwell RHP Georgia Tech 103 David McCabe 1B Charlotte 104 Geo Rivera RHP Walters State JC, Tenn. 105 Drake Baldwin C Missouri State 106 Troy Melton RHP San Diego State 107 Drew Compton 3B Georgia Tech 108 Connor Noland RHP Arkansas 109 Spencer Giesting LHP Charlotte 110 Caleb McNeely SS Walters State JC, Tenn. 111 Dom Johnson* OF Kansas State 112 Spencer Jones OF Vanderbilt 113 Alan Roden 1B Creighton 114 Spencer Miles RHP Missouri 115 Eric Reyzelman RHP LSU 116 Kamren James 3B Mississippi State 117 Sabin Ceballos 3B San Jacinto JC, Tex. 118 Colby Backus OF Walters State JC, Tenn. 119 Marcelo Perez RHP TCU 120 Ethan Long OF Arizona State 6th Round 121 Dalton Rushing C Louisville 122 Jared Beck LHP Saint Leo 123 Magnus Ellerts RHP Florida Southwestern JC 124 Nate Furman* 2B Charlotte 125 Jake Berry* LHP Virginia 126 Ben Metzinger 3B Louisville 127 Brody Jessee RHP Gonzaga 128 Chandler Simpson SS Georgia Tech 129 Tre Richardson 2B Baylor 130 Gabriel Rincones OF Florida Atlantic 131 Kale Davis RHP Oklahoma State 132 Braylen Wimmer 2B South Carolina 133 Chris McElvain RHP Vanderbilt 134 Eric Adler RHP Wake Forest 135 Seth Stephenson OF Tennessee 136 Ryan McCoy 1B Wabash Valley JC, Ill. 137 Anthony Hall OF Oregon 138 Cole Kirschsieper LHP Illinois 139 Nathan Church OF UC Irvine 140 Austin Krob LHP TCU 141 Chris Villaman LHP NC State 142 Josh Zamora 3B Nevada 143 Andy Garriola OF Old Dominion 144 Austin Knight SS Charlotte 145 Sean McLain 3B Arizona State 146 Cole McConnell OF Louisiana Tech 147 Nate Peterson LHP Illinois-Chicago 148 Garrett McMillan RHP Alabama 149 Max Rajcic* RHP UCLA 