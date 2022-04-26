Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | April 26, 2022 WATCH: Tennessee's 11th inning home run robbery leads NCAA baseball plays of the week Watch: These are the plays of the week in college baseball Share Another great week in college baseball provided stellar games and jaw-dropping plays from around the nation. We saw monster home runs, diving catches, highway robbery and more. Check out all the top plays from the past week in college baseball: 5. Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. climbs the ladder Enrique Bradfield Jr. stopped Kentucky's two-out rally with a leaping grab at the wall. Kentucky's Jacob Plastiak was about to cut the deficit to two runs in the sixth, but Bradfield Jr. was there to save the day. RANKINGS: Here are the latest college baseball rankings The catch ended up making a difference in the outcome of this game as the Wildcats plated two runs in the seventh. The Commodores' five early runs were enough to win the game, 5-3, and the series. 4. TCU's Tommy Sacco leaves the yard There was no chance Tommy Sacco's home run was going to be robbed against No. 3 Oklahoma State. Cowboys pitcher Bryce Osmond laced a pitch on the inside half of the plate and Sacco sent it over the stands in right and out of the park to give TCU a 3-1 lead in the third. Sacco was one of two Horned Frogs to go yard in that inning. Sam Thompson hit a solo shot to tie the game at one. TCU went back and forth with Oklahoma State and ended up on top with a 7-6 win. 3. Duke's RJ Schreck robs the Yellow Jackets Duke's RJ Schreck added another leaping catch at the wall to this week's list with his grab at Georgia Tech. In the bottom of the sixth, GT's Colin Hall hit a long flyball to left, Schreck sprinted to the wall and made the grab to preserve the Blue Devil's 2-0 lead. Schreck didn't just get the job done on defense. He also went 3-5 with two RBIs at the plate in Duke's 8-4 win. 2. Richmond's Christian Beal makes superman grab Christian Beal made a crazy defensive play to double up George Washington last week. Beal ranged over from right field and fully extended on his dive to make the catch. He then flipped around and threw it to second from the ground for the double play. Beal's double play helped the Spiders escape the seventh inning where George Washington was threatening with two on and one out. Richmond won 11-5. PREDICTIONS: Here's the Men's College World Series field of 64 predictions about 30 days out 1. Tennessee's Christian Scott robs home run to complete the sweep The last and the best robbery of the week came from No. 1 Tennessee's Christian Scott who capped off the Vols' 11-inning win over Florida with a grab at the wall. Scott had to time up the jump and find his spot next to the wall in order to make the catch. That catch was the cherry on top of Tennessee's comeback win in Gainesville. The Vols put up three in the ninth to tie it at four and then two in the 11th to take the lead. MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast Missouri State baseball takes down No. 4 Arkansas on the road Missouri State baseball held off a late rally by No. 4 Arkansas to secure the massive road upset. READ MORE Inside Ball State's long-awaited, emotional sweep of rival Central Michigan Welcome to one of the best baseball rivalries nobody knows about. You don’t need Ole Miss-Mississippi State to have a fierce competition. Here’s one that might be low on national renown but is certainly high on voltage. Let’s spend a weekend with Central Michigan and Ball State. READ MORE College baseball rankings: Georgia Tech, Florida State, UC Santa Barbara enter latest D1Baseball Top 25 After another week in college baseball, Tennessee remains the top team and three new teams jump into the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. READ MORE