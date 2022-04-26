WATCH: Tennessee's 11th inning home run robbery leads NCAA baseball plays of the week

Watch: These are the plays of the week in college baseball

Another great week in college baseball provided stellar games and jaw-dropping plays from around the nation. We saw monster home runs, diving catches, highway robbery and more.

Check out all the top plays from the past week in college baseball:

5. Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. climbs the ladder

Enrique Bradfield Jr. stopped Kentucky's two-out rally with a leaping grab at the wall. Kentucky's Jacob Plastiak was about to cut the deficit to two runs in the sixth, but Bradfield Jr. was there to save the day.

The catch ended up making a difference in the outcome of this game as the Wildcats plated two runs in the seventh. The Commodores' five early runs were enough to win the game, 5-3, and the series.

4. TCU's Tommy Sacco leaves the yard

There was no chance Tommy Sacco's home run was going to be robbed against No. 3 Oklahoma State. Cowboys pitcher Bryce Osmond laced a pitch on the inside half of the plate and Sacco sent it over the stands in right and out of the park to give TCU a 3-1 lead in the third.

Sacco was one of two Horned Frogs to go yard in that inning. Sam Thompson hit a solo shot to tie the game at one. TCU went back and forth with Oklahoma State and ended up on top with a 7-6 win.

3. Duke's RJ Schreck robs the Yellow Jackets

Duke's RJ Schreck added another leaping catch at the wall to this week's list with his grab at Georgia Tech. In the bottom of the sixth, GT's Colin Hall hit a long flyball to left, Schreck sprinted to the wall and made the grab to preserve the Blue Devil's 2-0 lead.

Schreck didn't just get the job done on defense. He also went 3-5 with two RBIs at the plate in Duke's 8-4 win.

2. Richmond's Christian Beal makes superman grab

Christian Beal made a crazy defensive play to double up George Washington last week. Beal ranged over from right field and fully extended on his dive to make the catch. He then flipped around and threw it to second from the ground for the double play.

Beal's double play helped the Spiders escape the seventh inning where George Washington was threatening with two on and one out. Richmond won 11-5.

1. Tennessee's Christian Scott robs home run to complete the sweep

The last and the best robbery of the week came from No. 1 Tennessee's Christian Scott who capped off the Vols' 11-inning win over Florida with a grab at the wall. Scott had to time up the jump and find his spot next to the wall in order to make the catch.

That catch was the cherry on top of Tennessee's comeback win in Gainesville. The Vols put up three in the ninth to tie it at four and then two in the 11th to take the lead.