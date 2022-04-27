St. Cloud State baseball tosses second no-hitter in a week's span

DII baseball preview: The top teams and players to look out for in Cary this June

Throwing a no-hitter is one of the hardest things for a pitcher to do at any level of baseball.

That is, of course, unless you are the St. Cloud State Huskies of DII baseball. Starting pitcher Trevor Koenig tossed a gem on Wednesday, April 27, no-hitting Minnesota Duluth. Just six days earlier, his rotation-mate Luke Tupy accomplished the same feat, no-hitting Northern State.

Here's a quick look at how both went down.

Thursday, April 21: St. Cloud State defeats Northern State 3-0

Tupy, a 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman, didn't simply no-hit the Wolves... he was perfect. That's right, Tupy faced 21 batters and nary a one reached base. Perhaps even more remarkable was that he struck out 15 of those 21 batters he faced in the seven-inning gem. Per St. Cloud State's game notes, it was the 28th perfect game in the history of NCAA Division II.

As if it weren't impressive enough, Tupy allowed only one hit and one walk in his previous start. Over his last 12 innings, he's allowed one hit, one walk and no runs.

It was the sixth no-hitter under head coach Pat Dolan (who took over in 2007) and the first no-hitter since Scott Lieser threw one in March of 2013. Dolan didn't have to wait long for No. 7.

Wednesday, April 27: Trevor Koenig no-hits Minnesota Duluth

If it weren't for Alex Wattermann, the Huskies would have had back-to-back perfect games. Wattermann was plunked by Koenig in the fifth and was the only batter to reach base in the starting pitcher's no-no. Koenig struck out five on the day as the Huskies won 3-0.

The Huskies are certainly long at pitcher. Koenig is huge, listed at 6-foot-11. Prior to the season, Dolan listed Koenig as his pitcher to watch in the NSIC fall report. Said Dolan:

"Koenig took another huge step forward last season and really solidified the weekend rotation as a reliable No. 2. He commands three pitches very well, generating weak contact and inducing plenty of uncomfortable swings with his angle and life generated by his stuff. He’s an unbelievable competitor, giving just the right amount of intensity and composure in big spots."

Looks like he commanded those three pitches extremely well on Wednesday.