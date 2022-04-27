WATCH: Abilene Christian’s ultra-rare inside-the-park grand slam helps make program history

Watch: These are the plays of the week in college baseball

Watch: These are the plays of the week in college baseball

Abilene Christian's Grayson Tatrow produced one of the wildest plays of the season on Tuesday night. The Wildcats' center fielder hit an inside-the-park grand slam in a 8-5 win over Texas Tech.

In the top of the second, Tatrow laced one to right center and Red Raiders' center fielder Sam Hunt seemed to have lost the ball in the sun as he approached the wall. The ball bounced off Hunt and rolled about 60 feet away allowing Tatrow and three other runners score on the play. Seven runs would score in the inning.

Tatrow went 2-4 with a run, four RBIs and a walk in Abilene Christian's first-ever win over a top-10 opponent in program history.