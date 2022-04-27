Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | April 27, 2022 WATCH: Abilene Christian’s ultra-rare inside-the-park grand slam helps make program history Watch: These are the plays of the week in college baseball Share Abilene Christian's Grayson Tatrow produced one of the wildest plays of the season on Tuesday night. The Wildcats' center fielder hit an inside-the-park grand slam in a 8-5 win over Texas Tech. INSIDE THE PARK GRAND SLAM⁉️⁉️⁉️#NCAABaseball x 🎥 @ACU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/bLtdYrCnIy — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 27, 2022 In the top of the second, Tatrow laced one to right center and Red Raiders' center fielder Sam Hunt seemed to have lost the ball in the sun as he approached the wall. The ball bounced off Hunt and rolled about 60 feet away allowing Tatrow and three other runners score on the play. Seven runs would score in the inning. Tatrow went 2-4 with a run, four RBIs and a walk in Abilene Christian's first-ever win over a top-10 opponent in program history. Missouri State baseball takes down No. 4 Arkansas on the road Missouri State baseball held off a late rally by No. 4 Arkansas to secure the massive road upset. READ MORE Inside Ball State's long-awaited, emotional sweep of rival Central Michigan Welcome to one of the best baseball rivalries nobody knows about. You don’t need Ole Miss-Mississippi State to have a fierce competition. Here’s one that might be low on national renown but is certainly high on voltage. Let’s spend a weekend with Central Michigan and Ball State. READ MORE College baseball rankings: Georgia Tech, Florida State, UC Santa Barbara enter latest D1Baseball Top 25 After another week in college baseball, Tennessee remains the top team and three new teams jump into the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. READ MORE