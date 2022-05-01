Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 3, 2022 Tracking every DII baseball conference tournament for 2022 DII baseball preview: The top teams and players to look out for in Cary this June Share The 2022 DII baseball championship is June 4-11 in Cary, N.C. But before the championship and super regionals can begin, conferences must crown champions of their own. Teams that win their conference tournament will automatically qualify for regionals, which begin on Thursday, May 19. POWER 10: North Greenville on top of latest rankings Both the PacWest (regular season ends May 11) and Sunshine State Conference (regular season ends May 9) do not have a conference tournament. The regular-season champion earns the automatic bid to the bracket. Only conferences that are holding a tournament are included in this list. You can follow each one in the table below. The complete schedule and champion from every DII baseball conference tournament: Conference Tournament dates Final site Winner CACC May 6-14 Highest remaining seed CCAA May 11-14 Chico, CA Conference Carolinas May 4-8 Wilson, NC ECC May 12-14 Uniondale, NY GAC May 7-10 Hot Springs, AR GLIAC May 12-15 Gary, IN GLVC May 12-15 St. Charles, MO G-MAC May 11-14 Mason, OH GNAC May 12-13 Monmouth, OR GSC May 6-10 Oxford, AL LSC May 6-14 Highest remaining seed MEC May 12-15 Beckley, WV MIAA May 6-15 Edmond, OK NE10 N/A `N/A NSIC May 11-14 Brandon, SD PBC May 6-15 Highest remaining seed PSAC May 11-14 Slippery Rock, PA RMAC May 11-14 Highest remaining seed SAC April 29-May 2 Kodak, TN Lenoir-Rhyne SIAC May 5-8 Albany, GA Missouri State baseball takes down No. 4 Arkansas on the road Missouri State baseball held off a late rally by No. 4 Arkansas to secure the massive road upset. READ MORE Inside Ball State's long-awaited, emotional sweep of rival Central Michigan Welcome to one of the best baseball rivalries nobody knows about. You don’t need Ole Miss-Mississippi State to have a fierce competition. Here’s one that might be low on national renown but is certainly high on voltage. Let’s spend a weekend with Central Michigan and Ball State. READ MORE College baseball rankings: Georgia Tech, Florida State, UC Santa Barbara enter latest D1Baseball Top 25 After another week in college baseball, Tennessee remains the top team and three new teams jump into the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. READ MORE