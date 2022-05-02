D1 baseball staff | May 2, 2022 College baseball rankings: Georgia Tech, Florida State, UC Santa Barbara enter latest D1Baseball Top 25 Watch: These are the plays of the week in college baseball Share Tennessee remained No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the sixth week in a row after winning a series against Auburn to improve to 40-4 overall and 19-2 in the SEC. Pac-12 leader Oregon State held steady at No. 2 following a road series win at Utah. Oklahoma State, which swept a road series at Texas and moved into sole possession of first place in the Big 12, jumped five spots to No. 3. Arkansas climbed one place to No. 4, while Virginia Tech continued its rapid ascent with a road series win at rival Virginia, helping the Hokies climb two spots to No. 5. WEEKEND CHAOS: No. 8 Oklahoma State downs No. 10 Texas, Nos. 1, 3 and 4 all fall in a wild college baseball Saturday Miami stumbled to a 1-3 week and fell three spots to No. 6, but the Hurricanes still sit atop the ACC standings. Likewise, Southern Miss dropped a road series at UAB and fell three spots to No. 7, but the Golden Eagles remain in command of Conference USA. Big climbers this week include UCLA (up five spots to No. 8), Texas A&M (up eight places to No. 13) and Maryland (up five to No. 18). Georgia Tech returned to the rankings at No. 21 after its series win against Miami, while Florida State rejoined at No. 23 after going 2-0 against TCU this weekend, with the series finale rained out. The Horned Frogs fell four spots to No. 24 after an 0-3 week but remained in the rankings thanks to back-to-back series wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State over the two previous weeks. UC Santa Barbara made its season debut in the rankings at No. 25 following a big series win against its lone viable challenger in the Big West, Cal Poly. The Gauchos are dominating the conference at 19-2. RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Tennessee 40-4 1 2 Oregon State 34-9 2 3 Oklahoma State 31-13 8 4 Arkansas 34-10 5 5 Virginia Tech 31-10 7 6 Miami 32-12 3 7 Sourthern Miss 34-10 4 8 UCLA 30-13 13 9 Texas Tech 31-16 9 10 Louisville 31-12 16 11 Stanford 25-14 6 12 Gonzaga 28-13 12 13 Texas A&M 27-15 21 14 Virginia 33-12 11 15 Connecticut 37-8 15 16 Notre Dame 28-10 18 17 Texas State 34-11 17 18 Maryland 35-9 23 19 Auburn 31-14 19 20 LSU 29-14 22 21 Georgia Tech 27-18 NR 22 Georgia 30-14 14 23 Florida State 26-15 NR 24 TCU 27-16 20 25 UC Santa Barbra 30-10 NR MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast Missouri State baseball takes down No. 4 Arkansas on the road Missouri State baseball held off a late rally by No. 4 Arkansas to secure the massive road upset. READ MORE Inside Ball State's long-awaited, emotional sweep of rival Central Michigan Welcome to one of the best baseball rivalries nobody knows about. You don’t need Ole Miss-Mississippi State to have a fierce competition. Here’s one that might be low on national renown but is certainly high on voltage. Let’s spend a weekend with Central Michigan and Ball State. READ MORE College baseball scores: No. 8 Oklahoma State baseball sweeps No. 10 Texas with comeback win Oklahoma State swept Texas in a top-10 matchup. READ MORE