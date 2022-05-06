WATCH: Kentucky baseball stuns No. 1 Tennessee with a walk-off base hit in extra innings

Kentucky and No. 1 Tennessee played a gridlocked game of baseball that went four extra innings until Wildcats Alonzo Rubalcaba came up to bat with two outs and one on third in the bottom of the 13th inning. That's when Rubalcaba hit a ball down the third-base line over the head of the third baseman for a walk-off base hit, shocking the top-ranked Vols.

Watch the play below:

🚨 WALK OFF 🚨 @UKBaseball takes down No. 1 Tennessee 😼 pic.twitter.com/fjEfFCwZsV — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 6, 2022

The win is Kentucky's seventh win against top-10 opponents this season. The Wildcats will get the chance to push that total to nine with two more games against Tennessee this weekend.

Check out the walk-off play one last time.