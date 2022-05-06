Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 6, 2022 WATCH: Kentucky baseball stuns No. 1 Tennessee with a walk-off base hit in extra innings Share Kentucky and No. 1 Tennessee played a gridlocked game of baseball that went four extra innings until Wildcats Alonzo Rubalcaba came up to bat with two outs and one on third in the bottom of the 13th inning. That's when Rubalcaba hit a ball down the third-base line over the head of the third baseman for a walk-off base hit, shocking the top-ranked Vols. Watch the play below: 🚨 WALK OFF 🚨 @UKBaseball takes down No. 1 Tennessee 😼 pic.twitter.com/fjEfFCwZsV— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 6, 2022 Cue ball, corner pocket, winner! @AlonzoRubalcaba pic.twitter.com/IS8qNLQwKA— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 6, 2022 The win is Kentucky's seventh win against top-10 opponents this season. The Wildcats will get the chance to push that total to nine with two more games against Tennessee this weekend. Check out the walk-off play one last time. Zo. For the Win. @AlonzoRubalcaba pic.twitter.com/d4I57IvV3f— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 6, 2022 Colleges with the most players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Kentucky leads all schools with 15 former Wildcats in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. READ MORE Women's track and field rankings: Kentucky and LSU lead the SEC charge to the top Week 3 of the women's outdoor track and field rankings has a new look as one conference flexes its muscle and three new teams join the top 25. Here are takeaways from the national rating index from the USTFCCCA. READ MORE 50 states ranked by all-time DI men's college basketball victories These are the 50 states (and D.C.) ranked by all-time DI men's basketball victories. READ MORE