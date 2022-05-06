Today's CHAMPS

🥍 DI men's lax first round | Noon ET

⛳️ DII women's golf | Final

🥎 DII softball | Regionals

DIII softball | Regionals
baseball-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 6, 2022

WATCH: Kentucky baseball stuns No. 1 Tennessee with a walk-off base hit in extra innings

Kentucky baseball

Kentucky and No. 1 Tennessee played a gridlocked game of baseball that went four extra innings until Wildcats Alonzo Rubalcaba came up to bat with two outs and one on third in the bottom of the 13th inning. That's when Rubalcaba hit a ball down the third-base line over the head of the third baseman for a walk-off base hit, shocking the top-ranked Vols.

Watch the play below:

The win is Kentucky's seventh win against top-10 opponents this season. The Wildcats will get the chance to push that total to nine with two more games against Tennessee this weekend.

Check out the walk-off play one last time.

Colleges with the most players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Kentucky leads all schools with 15 former Wildcats in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
READ MORE

Women's track and field rankings: Kentucky and LSU lead the SEC charge to the top

Week 3 of the women's outdoor track and field rankings has a new look as one conference flexes its muscle and three new teams join the top 25. Here are takeaways from the national rating index from the USTFCCCA.
READ MORE

50 states ranked by all-time DI men's college basketball victories

These are the 50 states (and D.C.) ranked by all-time DI men's basketball victories.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 17 - 26/27, 2022
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners