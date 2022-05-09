d1baseball.com staff | May 9, 2022 College baseball rankings: Tennessee clings to No. 1, three teams enter latest D1Baseball Top 25 Catching up on this season in college baseball, so far Share Despite losing its first weekend series of the year on the road at Kentucky, Tennessee held onto the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. At 42-6, the Volunteers still have college baseball’s best record and No. 1 RPI ranking, and their 20-4 mark in SEC play is still seven games better than the No. 2 team in their division, and four games better than SEC West leader Arkansas. No. 2 Oregon State swept Oregon to improve to 5-0 on the season against the rival Ducks, but Tennessee still has more high-end wins against regional-caliber opposition, headlined by road sweeps of Florida and Vanderbilt, a home sweep of Georgia Southern, a home series win against Auburn and a 2-1 showing against Big 12 opponents at the Shriners College Classic. DYNAMIC DUO: Check out Tennessee's iconic freshman pitching duo The top six teams remained the same, with the second-ranked Beavers followed by No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 Virginia Tech and No. 6 Miami. Louisville jumped three spots to No. 7 following a 2-1-1 week on the road against solid competition, with a midweek win at Vanderbilt and a 1-1-1 series at Wake Forest. Stanford also climbed three places to No. 8 after a 4-0 week punctuated by a sweep of rival California. Texas Tech held steady at No. 9, and Texas A&M moved up three spots to No. 10 after a series win against South Carolina. Big West power UC Santa Barbara made the week’s biggest jump, up six spots to No. 19 after a 3-1 week that included a road series win at UC Irvine. Southern Miss (down seven to No. 14 after its second straight series loss) and UCLA (down 15 places to No. 23 after a rough 0-4 week against teams with losing records) were the week’s biggest fallers. A LOOK AHEAD: Check out the latest Men's College World Series predictions Three teams entered the Top 25 this week. Preseason No. 1 Texas returned to the rankings at No. 22 after winning a road series at West Virginia. Another preseason top-five team, Vanderbilt, re-joined the rankings at No. 24 on the heels of a road series win at then-No. 22 Georgia, which fell out of the Top 25. And Grand Canyon made its season debut in the rankings at No. 25 after a 3-1 week that included a midweek win against Arizona. Georgia Tech, Georgia and TCU dropped out of the Top 25. D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Rank school record previous 1 Tennessee 42-6 1 2 Oregon State 38-9 2 3 Oklahoma State 34-13 3 4 Arkansas 36-12 4 5 Virginia Tech 33-10 5 6 Miami 35-12 6 7 Louisville 33-13-1 10 8 Stanford 29-14 11 9 Texas Tech 32-16 9 10 Texas A&M 30-16 13 11 Gonzaga 29-13 12 12 Virginia 34-12 14 13 Connecticut 40-8 15 14 Southern Miss 36-12 7 15 Texas State 38-11 17 16 Notre Dame 28-10 16 17 LSU 32-15 20 18 Maryland 37-10 18 19 UC Santa Barbara 33-11 25 20 Auburn 32-16 19 21 Florida State 28-17 23 22 Texas 34-17 NR 23 UCLA 30-17 8 24 Vanderbilt 31-15 NR 25 Grand Canyon 33-16 NR Dropped out: Georgia Tech, Georgia, TCU MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast Here are the top college baseball home run hitters in 2022 Here is a look at the top college baseball home run hitters and sluggers in 2022, including Ivan Melendez who leads the NCAA with 25 homers. READ MORE 2022 Men's College World Series predictions for the field of 64 These are the latest predictions for the field of 64 teams in the 2022 NCAA baseball postseason from d1baseball.com's Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mark Etheridge. READ MORE Watch: 5 minutes of Reid Detmers' best college baseball highlights Before he threw the 12th no-hitter in Angels' franchise history, Reid Detmers dominated at Louisville. READ MORE