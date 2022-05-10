Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 13, 2022 Tracking every DII baseball conference tournament for 2022 DII baseball preview: The top teams and players to look out for in Cary this June Share The 2022 DII baseball championship is June 4-11 in Cary, N.C. But before the championship and super regionals can begin, conferences must crown champions of their own. Teams that win their conference tournament will automatically qualify for regionals, which begin on Thursday, May 19. POWER 10: North Greenville on top of latest rankings Both the PacWest (regular season ends May 11) and Sunshine State Conference (regular season ends May 9) do not have a conference tournament. The regular-season champion earns the automatic bid to the bracket. Only conferences that are holding a tournament are included in this list. You can follow each one in the table below. The complete schedule and champion from every DII baseball conference tournament: Conference Tournament dates Winner Final site CACC May 6-14 TBD Highest remaining seed CCAA May 11-14 TBD Chico, CA Conference Carolinas May 4-8 North Greenville Wilson, NC ECC May 12-14 TBD Uniondale, NY GAC May 7-10 Southern Arkansas Hot Springs, AR GLIAC May 12-15 TBD Gary, IN GLVC May 12-15 TBD St. Charles, MO G-MAC May 11-14 TBD Mason, OH GNAC May 12-14 TBD Monmouth, OR GSC May 6-10 Lee Oxford, AL LSC May 6-14 TBD Highest remaining seed MEC May 12-15 TBD Beckley, WV MIAA May 6-15 TBD Edmond, OK NE10 May 10, 12-14 TBD Highest remaining seed from Northeast division NSIC May 11-14 TBD Brandon, SD PBC May 6-15 TBD Highest remaining seed PSAC May 11-14 TBD Slippery Rock, PA RMAC May 11-14 TBD Highest remaining seed SAC April 29-May 2 Lenoir-Rhyne Kodak, TN SIAC May 5-8 Spring Hill College Albany, GA Here are the top college baseball home run hitters in 2022 Here is a look at the top college baseball home run hitters and sluggers in 2022, including Ivan Melendez who leads the NCAA with 25 homers. READ MORE 2022 Men's College World Series predictions for the field of 64 These are the latest predictions for the field of 64 teams in the 2022 NCAA baseball postseason from d1baseball.com's Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mark Etheridge. READ MORE Watch: 5 minutes of Reid Detmers' best college baseball highlights Before he threw the 12th no-hitter in Angels' franchise history, Reid Detmers dominated at Louisville. READ MORE