Dallas Baptist topples No. 3 Oklahoma State with dramatic walk-off homer

A Blayne Jones walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning capped off an 8-7 win over No. 3 Oklahoma State in front of a sellout crowd at Horner Ballpark on Tuesday. Down by a run with two outs, Jones blasted the first pitch of his at bat off Nolan McLean over the wall in left to give Dallas Baptist (31-17) its first walk-off celebration of the year.

In a game that saw that the Patriots and Oklahoma State (34-14) exchange the lead six times, DBU's dramatic win in the ninth extended their win streak to six games, while snapping OSU's seven-game win streak.

After surrendering a run in the top of the first, the Patriots countered with a two spot of their own in their half of the first. Following a Ryan Wrobleski double, Cole Moore stroked a two-run double off the wall in center to score Miguel Santos and Wrobleski.

OSU would tie the score in the second on a Roc Riggio double that scored Marcus Brown. A strong throw from right fielder Andrew Benefield that was relayed by shortstop Blayne Jones cut down Aidan Meola at the plate as he tried to score from second. DBU countered in their half of the inning on a Nate Rombach opposite field solo homer to put DBU back in front, 3-2.

Home runs would be the name of the game on Tuesday as Jake Thompson blasted a lead-off home run in the Cowboys' fourth to tie the game at three. The score would remain 3-3 until the top of the fifth when OSU reclaimed the lead on an RBI double from Aidan Meola and then a run-scoring single by Ian Daugherty.

Trailing 5-3 into the bottom of the sixth, Luke Heefner crushed the first pitch he saw over the left field fence to pull DBU to within one and after a two-out walk by Miguel Santos, Jace Grady handed the lead back to the Patriots with a two-run blast to left-center to give DBU a 6-5 advantage.

The lead was short-lived as Davide Mendham belted a solo homer in the seventh to tie the game at six apiece. In the eighth, a two-out double by Griffin Doersching put the Cowboys back on top, 7-6.

Facing OSU's Nolan McLean, who had totaled four saves on the season, the Patriots began their threat in the ninth when Ryan Wrobleski drew a one-out walk. After Cole Moore flied out to left for the second out, Blayne Jones jumped on a first-pitch slider from McLean and delivered a no-doubt shot over the 18-foot wall in left to spark the postgame celebration at home plate.

3 things to know

- The win over No. 3 Oklahoma State ranks as the highest win versus a ranked opponent in school history.

- The walk-off win is the first of the season for DBU and the Patriots' 19th at Horner Ballpark since it opened its gates in 2013.

- Three of DBU's four home runs came on the first pitch of the at bat

Inside the numbers

35 - Blayne Jones' home run was the 35th of his career, a mark that ranks as the seventh-most in the program's Division I era.

1,922 - Ranks as the third-largest regular-season crowd in Horner Ballpark history.

11 - Ryan Wrobleski extended his career-high hit streak to 11 games.