Watch: 5 minutes of Reid Detmers' best college baseball highlights

Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers no-hit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night in a 12-0 victory in Anaheim in his 11th career professional start.

"Getting the last out was the coolest part,” Detmers said, in the AP account of the game. "It's just something I've dreamed ever since I was a little kid. I didn't think it would ever happen."

Detmers struck out two and walked one.

The 22-year-old was one of the best pitchers in college baseball before being drafted 10th overall by the Angels in 2020. The video above shows some of Detmers' best college baseball highlights from 2018 to 2020, when he was the ACC pitcher of the year, a first-team All-American and set Louisville's single-season strikeout record with 167.