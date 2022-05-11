NCAA staff | May 11, 2022 Watch: 5 minutes of Reid Detmers' best college baseball highlights Reid Detmers' Louisville baseball highlights (2018-20) Share Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers no-hit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night in a 12-0 victory in Anaheim in his 11th career professional start. "Getting the last out was the coolest part,” Detmers said, in the AP account of the game. "It's just something I've dreamed ever since I was a little kid. I didn't think it would ever happen." Detmers struck out two and walked one. The 22-year-old was one of the best pitchers in college baseball before being drafted 10th overall by the Angels in 2020. The video above shows some of Detmers' best college baseball highlights from 2018 to 2020, when he was the ACC pitcher of the year, a first-team All-American and set Louisville's single-season strikeout record with 167. Here are the top college baseball home run hitters in 2022 Here is a look at the top college baseball home run hitters and sluggers in 2022, including Ivan Melendez who leads the NCAA with 25 homers. READ MORE 2022 Men's College World Series predictions for the field of 64 These are the latest predictions for the field of 64 teams in the 2022 NCAA baseball postseason from d1baseball.com's Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mark Etheridge. READ MORE Dallas Baptist topples No. 3 Oklahoma State with dramatic walk-off homer Blayne Jones hit a game-winning two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap off Dallas Baptist's 8-7 win over No. 3 Oklahoma State in front of a sellout crowd at Horner Ballpark on Tuesday. READ MORE