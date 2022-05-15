Teams announced for 2022 NCAA DII baseball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 56 teams that will participate in the 2022 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship.

The championship provides for eight regional sites hosting three teams and eight regional sites hosting four teams, for a total of 16 regional sites. All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 19-22. Regional winners will advance to the best-of-three super-regional competition May 27-28. Super Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 4-11 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The finals will be hosted by the University of Mount Olive and the town of Cary, North Carolina.

Twenty-two conferences will receive automatic qualification into the 2022 championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below:

Conference School California Collegiate Athletic Association California State Polytechnic University, Pomona Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Wilmington University (Delaware) Conference Carolinas North Greenville University East Coast Conference Molloy College Great American Conference Southern Arkansas University Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Davenport University Great Lakes Valley Conference University of Illinois at Springfield Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh University Great Northwest Athletic Conference Western Oregon University Gulf South Conference Lee University Lone Star Conference Angelo State University Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association University of Central Missouri Mountain East Conference University of Charleston (WV) Northeast-10 Conference Southern New Hampshire University Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota State University, Mankato Pacific West Conference Point Loma Nazarene University Peach Belt Conference Young Harris College Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Millersville University of Pennsylvania Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Metropolitan State University of Denver South Atlantic Conference Lenoir-Rhyne University Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Spring Hill College Sunshine State Conference University of Tampa

In the 2021 championship, Wingate University captured its first national championship title in school history with a 5-3 victory over University of Central Missouri.

