NCAA | May 16, 2022 Teams announced for 2022 NCAA DII baseball championship DII baseball: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 56 teams that will participate in the 2022 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship. The championship provides for eight regional sites hosting three teams and eight regional sites hosting four teams, for a total of 16 regional sites. All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 19-22. Regional winners will advance to the best-of-three super-regional competition May 27-28. Super Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 4-11 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The finals will be hosted by the University of Mount Olive and the town of Cary, North Carolina. LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire 2022 DII baseball tournament here Twenty-two conferences will receive automatic qualification into the 2022 championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below: Conference School California Collegiate Athletic Association California State Polytechnic University, Pomona Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Wilmington University (Delaware) Conference Carolinas North Greenville University East Coast Conference Molloy College Great American Conference Southern Arkansas University Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Davenport University Great Lakes Valley Conference University of Illinois at Springfield Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh University Great Northwest Athletic Conference Western Oregon University Gulf South Conference Lee University Lone Star Conference Angelo State University Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association University of Central Missouri Mountain East Conference University of Charleston (WV) Northeast-10 Conference Southern New Hampshire University Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota State University, Mankato Pacific West Conference Point Loma Nazarene University Peach Belt Conference Young Harris College Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Millersville University of Pennsylvania Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Metropolitan State University of Denver South Atlantic Conference Lenoir-Rhyne University Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Spring Hill College Sunshine State Conference University of Tampa In the 2021 championship, Wingate University captured its first national championship title in school history with a 5-3 victory over University of Central Missouri. For more information regarding the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship, log on to www.NCAA.com. 2022 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedules, auto bids We're tracking conference tournaments in college baseball up to championship selections on May 30. Follow along here. READ MORE 2022 SEC Baseball: Bracket, schedule, TV times, for the tournament The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. READ MORE 2022 Men's College World Series field of 64 predictions about 10 days before selections We are about 10 days away from Selection Monday and the DIBaseball crew is back with their latest predictions for the field of 64. READ MORE