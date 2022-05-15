Today's CHAMPS 🏆

NCAA | May 16, 2022

Teams announced for 2022 NCAA DII baseball championship

DII baseball: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 56 teams that will participate in the 2022 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship.

The championship provides for eight regional sites hosting three teams and eight regional sites hosting four teams, for a total of 16 regional sites.  All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 19-22.  Regional winners will advance to the best-of-three super-regional competition May 27-28. Super Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 4-11 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.  The finals will be hosted by the University of Mount Olive and the town of Cary, North Carolina.

LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire 2022 DII baseball tournament here

Twenty-two conferences will receive automatic qualification into the 2022 championship.  Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below:

Conference School
California Collegiate Athletic Association California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Wilmington University (Delaware)
Conference Carolinas North Greenville University
East Coast Conference Molloy College
Great American Conference Southern Arkansas University
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Davenport University
Great Lakes Valley Conference University of Illinois at Springfield
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh University
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Western Oregon University
Gulf South Conference Lee University
Lone Star Conference Angelo State University
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association University of Central Missouri
Mountain East Conference University of Charleston (WV)
Northeast-10 Conference Southern New Hampshire University
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota State University, Mankato
Pacific West Conference Point Loma Nazarene University
Peach Belt Conference Young Harris College
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Millersville University of Pennsylvania
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Metropolitan State University of Denver
South Atlantic Conference Lenoir-Rhyne University
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Spring Hill College
Sunshine State Conference University of Tampa

In the 2021 championship, Wingate University captured its first national championship title in school history with a 5-3 victory over University of Central Missouri.

For more information regarding the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship, log on to www.NCAA.com.

