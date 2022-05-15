Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 15, 2022 Tracking every DII baseball conference tournament for 2022 DII baseball preview: The top teams and players to look out for in Cary this June Share The 2022 DII baseball championship is June 4-11 in Cary, N.C. But before the championship and super regionals can begin, conferences crowned champions of their own. Teams that won their conference tournament automatically qualified for regionals, which begin on Thursday, May 19. POWER 10: North Greenville on top of latest rankings Both the PacWest (regular season ends May 11) and Sunshine State Conference (regular season ends May 9) do not have a conference tournament. The regular-season champion earns the automatic bid to the bracket. Only conferences that are holding a tournament are included in this list. You can follow each one in the table below. The complete schedule and champion from every DII baseball conference tournament: Conference Tournament dates Winner Final site CACC May 6-14 Wilmington (DE) Highest remaining seed CCAA May 11-14 Cal Poly Pomona Chico, CA Conference Carolinas May 4-8 North Greenville Wilson, NC ECC May 12-14 Molloy Uniondale, NY GAC May 7-10 Southern Arkansas Hot Springs, AR GLIAC May 12-15 Davenport Gary, IN GLVC May 12-15 Illinois-Springfield St. Charles, MO G-MAC May 11-14 Walsh Mason, OH GNAC May 12-14 Western Oregon Monmouth, OR GSC May 6-10 Lee Oxford, AL LSC May 6-14 Angelo State Highest remaining seed MEC May 12-15 Charleston (WV) Beckley, WV MIAA May 6-14 Central Missouri Edmond, OK NE10 May 10, 12-14 Southern New Hampshire Highest remaining seed from Northeast division NSIC May 11-15 Minnesota State-Mankato Brandon, SD PBC May 6-15 Young Harris Highest remaining seed PSAC May 11-14 Millersville Slippery Rock, PA RMAC May 11-14 MSU Denver Highest remaining seed SAC April 29-May 2 Lenoir-Rhyne Kodak, TN SIAC May 5-8 Spring Hill College Albany, GA 2022 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedules, auto bids We're tracking conference tournaments in college baseball up to championship selections on May 30. Follow along here. READ MORE 2022 SEC Baseball: Bracket, schedule, TV times, for the tournament The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. READ MORE 2022 Men's College World Series field of 64 predictions about 10 days before selections We are about 10 days away from Selection Monday and the DIBaseball crew is back with their latest predictions for the field of 64. READ MORE