Tracking every DII baseball conference tournament for 2022

DII baseball preview: The top teams and players to look out for in Cary this June

The 2022 DII baseball championship is June 4-11 in Cary, N.C. But before the championship and super regionals can begin, conferences crowned champions of their own.

Teams that won their conference tournament automatically qualified for regionals, which begin on Thursday, May 19.

Both the PacWest (regular season ends May 11) and Sunshine State Conference (regular season ends May 9) do not have a conference tournament. The regular-season champion earns the automatic bid to the bracket. Only conferences that are holding a tournament are included in this list. You can follow each one in the table below.

The complete schedule and champion from every DII baseball conference tournament: