2022 NCAA DIII baseball championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 60 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.

Four teams will compete at fourteen regional sites and two teams will compete at two regional sites. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series. Forty-one conference champions qualified automatically.

Click or tap here to view the full bracket.

Winners of the sixteen regional tournaments will qualify for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals, Friday-Saturday, May 27-28. The eight super regional winners will then qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, June 3-7/8, 2022. Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference: Mount Aloysius

American Rivers Conference: Coe

American Southwest Conference: Texas-Dallas

Atlantic East Conference: Immaculata

Centennial Conference: Swarthmore College

Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin: Augustana (Illinois)

Colonial States Athletic Conference: Keystone College

Commonwealth Coast Conference: Endicott

Empire 8 Conference: St. John Fisher

Great Northeast Athletic Conference: Johnson & Wales University

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference: Earlham

Landmark Conference: Elizabethtown

Liberty League: Ithaca

Little East Conference: Eastern Connecticut State

Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference: Bridgewater State

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association: Kalamazoo

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth: Lebanon Valley

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom: Arcadia

Midwest Conference: Lawrence

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Bethel (Minnesota)

New England Collegiate Conference: Mitchell

New England Small College Athletic Conference: Middlebury

New England Women's and Men's Athletics Conference: Wheaton (Massachusetts)

New Jersey Athletic Conference: William Paterson

North Atlantic Conference: Husson

North Coast Athletic Conference: Denison

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference: Milwaukee School Of Engineering

Northwest Conference: Pacific (Oregon)

Ohio Athletic Conference: Marietta

Old Dominion Athletic Conference: Shenandoah

President’s Athletic Conference: Washington & Jefferson

Skyline Conference: St. Joseph’s (L.I)

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Webster

Southern Athletic Association: Birmingham Southern College

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Cal Lutheran

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference: Centenary College

State University of New York Athletic Conference: SUNY Cortland

United East: Penn State Harrisburg

USA South Athletic Conference: LaGrange

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference: Crown

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Pool B

Salisbury

Pool C

Aurora

Baldwin Wallace

Catholic

Chapman

Christopher Newport

Lynchburg

Montclair St.

North Central

Oswego State

Pomona-Pitzer

Rochester (NY)

Rowan

Salve Regina

Stevens

SUNY Brockport

Trinity (TX)

Wisconsin-Whitewater

Wooster

In the 2021 Division III championship series, Salisbury completed the two-game sweep of St. Thomas (MN), winning game two 4-2 to capture the first NCAA Division III baseball title in school history.