Today's CHAMPS 🏆

🥎 Latest schedule, results from DI softball regionals

🥍 Results from DI men's lacrosse quarterfinals

⛳️ Results from Day 2 of DI women's golf finals
baseball-d3 flag

NCAA.com | May 16, 2022

2022 NCAA DIII baseball championship selections announced

DIII baseball: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 60 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.

Four teams will compete at fourteen regional sites and two teams will compete at two regional sites. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series. Forty-one conference champions qualified automatically.

Click or tap here to view the full bracket. 

Winners of the sixteen regional tournaments will qualify for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals, Friday-Saturday, May 27-28. The eight super regional winners will then qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, June 3-7/8, 2022. Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:

  • Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference: Mount Aloysius
  • American Rivers Conference: Coe
  • American Southwest Conference: Texas-Dallas
  • Atlantic East Conference: Immaculata
  • Centennial Conference: Swarthmore College
  • Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin: Augustana (Illinois)
  • Colonial States Athletic Conference: Keystone College
  • Commonwealth Coast Conference: Endicott
  • Empire 8 Conference: St. John Fisher
  • Great Northeast Athletic Conference: Johnson & Wales University
  • Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference: Earlham
  • Landmark Conference: Elizabethtown
  • Liberty League: Ithaca
  • Little East Conference: Eastern Connecticut State
  • Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference: Bridgewater State
  • Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association: Kalamazoo
  • Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth: Lebanon Valley
  • Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom: Arcadia
  • Midwest Conference: Lawrence
  • Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Bethel (Minnesota)
  • New England Collegiate Conference: Mitchell
  • New England Small College Athletic Conference: Middlebury
  • New England Women's and Men's Athletics Conference: Wheaton (Massachusetts)
  • New Jersey Athletic Conference: William Paterson
  • North Atlantic Conference: Husson
  • North Coast Athletic Conference: Denison
  • Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference: Milwaukee School Of Engineering
  • Northwest Conference: Pacific (Oregon)
  • Ohio Athletic Conference: Marietta
  • Old Dominion Athletic Conference: Shenandoah
  • President’s Athletic Conference: Washington & Jefferson
  • Skyline Conference: St. Joseph’s (L.I)
  • St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Webster
  • Southern Athletic Association: Birmingham Southern College
  • Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Cal Lutheran
  • Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference: Centenary College
  • State University of New York Athletic Conference: SUNY Cortland
  • United East: Penn State Harrisburg
  • USA South Athletic Conference: LaGrange
  • Upper Midwest Athletic Conference: Crown
  • Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Pool B

  • Salisbury

Pool C

  • Aurora
  • Baldwin Wallace
  • Catholic
  • Chapman
  • Christopher Newport
  • Lynchburg
  • Montclair St.
  • North Central
  • Oswego State
  • Pomona-Pitzer
  • Rochester (NY)
  • Rowan
  • Salve Regina
  • Stevens
  • SUNY Brockport
  • Trinity (TX)
  • Wisconsin-Whitewater
  • Wooster

In the 2021 Division III championship series, Salisbury completed the two-game sweep of St. Thomas (MN), winning game two 4-2 to capture the first NCAA Division III baseball title in school history.

2022 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedules, auto bids

We're tracking conference tournaments in college baseball up to championship selections on May 30. Follow along here.
READ MORE

2022 SEC Baseball: Bracket, schedule, TV times, for the tournament

The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
READ MORE

2022 Men's College World Series field of 64 predictions about 10 days before selections

We are about 10 days away from Selection Monday and the DIBaseball crew is back with their latest predictions for the field of 64.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners