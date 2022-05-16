NCAA.com | May 16, 2022 2022 NCAA DIII baseball championship selections announced DIII baseball: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 60 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship. Four teams will compete at fourteen regional sites and two teams will compete at two regional sites. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series. Forty-one conference champions qualified automatically. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. Winners of the sixteen regional tournaments will qualify for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals, Friday-Saturday, May 27-28. The eight super regional winners will then qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, June 3-7/8, 2022. Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows: Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference: Mount Aloysius American Rivers Conference: Coe American Southwest Conference: Texas-Dallas Atlantic East Conference: Immaculata Centennial Conference: Swarthmore College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin: Augustana (Illinois) Colonial States Athletic Conference: Keystone College Commonwealth Coast Conference: Endicott Empire 8 Conference: St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference: Johnson & Wales University Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference: Earlham Landmark Conference: Elizabethtown Liberty League: Ithaca Little East Conference: Eastern Connecticut State Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference: Bridgewater State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association: Kalamazoo Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth: Lebanon Valley Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom: Arcadia Midwest Conference: Lawrence Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Bethel (Minnesota) New England Collegiate Conference: Mitchell New England Small College Athletic Conference: Middlebury New England Women's and Men's Athletics Conference: Wheaton (Massachusetts) New Jersey Athletic Conference: William Paterson North Atlantic Conference: Husson North Coast Athletic Conference: Denison Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference: Milwaukee School Of Engineering Northwest Conference: Pacific (Oregon) Ohio Athletic Conference: Marietta Old Dominion Athletic Conference: Shenandoah President’s Athletic Conference: Washington & Jefferson Skyline Conference: St. Joseph’s (L.I) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Webster Southern Athletic Association: Birmingham Southern College Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Cal Lutheran Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference: Centenary College State University of New York Athletic Conference: SUNY Cortland United East: Penn State Harrisburg USA South Athletic Conference: LaGrange Upper Midwest Athletic Conference: Crown Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pool B Salisbury Pool C Aurora Baldwin Wallace Catholic Chapman Christopher Newport Lynchburg Montclair St. North Central Oswego State Pomona-Pitzer Rochester (NY) Rowan Salve Regina Stevens SUNY Brockport Trinity (TX) Wisconsin-Whitewater Wooster In the 2021 Division III championship series, Salisbury completed the two-game sweep of St. Thomas (MN), winning game two 4-2 to capture the first NCAA Division III baseball title in school history. 2022 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedules, auto bids We're tracking conference tournaments in college baseball up to championship selections on May 30. Follow along here. READ MORE 2022 SEC Baseball: Bracket, schedule, TV times, for the tournament The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. READ MORE 2022 Men's College World Series field of 64 predictions about 10 days before selections We are about 10 days away from Selection Monday and the DIBaseball crew is back with their latest predictions for the field of 64. READ MORE