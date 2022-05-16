D1 baseball staff | May 16, 2022 College baseball rankings: Virginia Tech joins Tennessee and Oregon State in the top 3 The top HR hitters in college baseball this season Share The latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings are out, and there’s no change atop the rankings as Tennessee remains No. 1 after taking two of three from Georgia over the weekend. While Tennessee stood pat atop the rankings, there were plenty of changes elsewhere. Oregon State remained at No. 2 despite losing a road series to Arizona over the weekend, while Virginia Tech, Stanford and Texas Tech all entered the top five after outstanding weekends — the Hokies took a home series from Louisville, Stanford continued its impressive ways in the Pac-12 and Texas Tech did a clean sweep of Oklahoma State on the road. Texas A&M continued to gain ground, moving up from No. 10 to No. 6 following a home sweep of Mississippi State, while Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Miami and Louisville round out the Top 10. In other changes, Texas State, Notre Dame and Maryland each moved up two or more spots, and Florida State reentered the Top 20 after a home series win over rival Miami. PREDICTIONS: Check out the latest Field of 64 predictions for the 2022 Men's College World Series Vanderbilt continues to move up in the rankings, too, going from No. 24 to No. 21 after a road series win over Arkansas, while TCU is the lone team to enter this week’s Top 25 rankings, replacing LSU, which got swept at home by Ole Miss. The Horned Frogs scored 53 runs in three games against Kansas over the weekend and are tied with Texas Tech in terms of percentage points atop the Big 12 standings. D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Through Games MAY. 15, 2022 RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Tennessee 45-7 1 2 Oregon State 40-11 2 3 Virginia Tech 36-11 5 4 Stanford 33-14 8 5 Texas Tech 35-16 9 6 Texas A&M 33-16 10 7 Arkansas 37-14 4 8 Oklahoma State 34-17 3 9 Miami 37-14 6 10 Louisville 35-15-1 7 11 Gonzaga 32-13 11 12 Virginia 37-13 12 13 Texas State 41-11 15 14 Notre Dame 31-11 16 15 Maryland 41-10 18 16 UConn 42-10 13 17 Southern Miss 38-14 14 18 UC Santa Barbara 37-11 19 19 Auburn 35-16 20 20 Florida State 32-18 21 21 Vanderbilt 34-16 24 22 Texas 35-17 22 23 UCLA 33-18 23 24 TCU 32-18 NR 25 Grand Canyon 36-17 25 MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast 2022 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedules, auto bids We're tracking conference tournaments in college baseball up to championship selections on May 30. Follow along here. READ MORE 2022 SEC Baseball: Bracket, schedule, TV times, for the tournament The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. READ MORE 2022 Men's College World Series field of 64 predictions about 10 days before selections We are about 10 days away from Selection Monday and the DIBaseball crew is back with their latest predictions for the field of 64. READ MORE