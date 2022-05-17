DBU's Blayne Jones snags 114-mile-per-hour line drive in this week's top five baseball plays

With Dallas Baptist hanging onto a 6-5 lead over Oklahoma State, which was then ranked No. 3 in the D1Baseball.com top 25 rankings, Oklahoma State right fielder/pitcher Nolan McLean sent a 3-1 offering — typically a green light for hitters — and sent it back out of the batter's box at 114 miles per hour, surely headed for left field. There was only one problem, though.

DBU shortstop Blayne Jones sprung to his left and to the sky, high-pointing the ball and stealing what should've been a lead-off single and what could've been the start of a seventh-inning rally for the Cowboys. DBU went on to win 8-7 to improve to 31-17. The incredible snag made the cut as one of NCAA.com's top five college baseball plays of the week.

Jones had a productive night at the plate, too, going 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and two RBIs. With Dallas Baptist trailing 7-6 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Jones sent the first pitch of the at-bat over the fence in left field, giving the Patriots a dramatic, come-from-behind win over the No. 3 team in the country.

MORE ON THE WALK-OFF: How DBU toppled Oklahoma State

The pitcher?

That was McLean, who was on the wrong end of two incredible plays from Jones that night.