d1baseball.com staff | May 23, 2022 College baseball rankings: LSU, Oklahoma, East Carolina join D1Baseball.com's final regular-season Top 25 Watch: A moonshot and some flashy glove work lead this week's top plays Share Tennessee maintained its stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings with a 4-0 week to finish the regular season with a sparkling 49-7 overall record and a 25-5 mark in the SEC — 10 games ahead of the next team in the SEC East, and six games better than SEC West champion Texas A&M. ACC regular-season champion Virginia Tech and Pac-12 champion Stanford moved up one spot apiece to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Oregon State fell two spots to No. 4 after dropping its second straight weekend series, and Texas A&M climbed one place to No. 5. Miami, Louisville, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Maryland round out the top 10, with the Big Ten champion Terrapins making the biggest jump of the lot, up five spots. LOOKING AHEAD: 21 numbers to know just before DI college baseball's postseason Big 12 regular-season champ TCU made the week's biggest leap, up six spots to No. 18. Texas and UCLA moved up three spots apiece to 22 and 23, respectively. Three teams entered the rankings this week: Oklahoma jumped in at No. 21 after winning a series at Texas Tech. East Carolina returned to the rankings at No. 22 after running its winning streak to 14 straight games. And LSU returned to the rankings after a one-week absence by sweeping Vanderbilt. The Tigers checked in at No. 23. Connecticut, Florida State and Vandy dropped out of the Top 25. RANKINGS: Check out the latest RPI D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Tennessee 49-7 1 2 Virginia Tech 40-11 3 3 Stanford 37-14 4 4 Oregon State 41-13 2 5 Texas A&M 35-17 6 6 Miami 39-16 9 7 Louisville 38-16-1 10 8 Texas Tech 36-18 5 9 Oklahoma State 36-18 8 10 Maryland 44-10 15 11 Texas State 44-11 13 12 Gonzaga 34-15 11 13 Arkansas 38-16 7 14 Southern Miss 41-14 17 15 Virginia 38-15 12 16 Notre Dame 33-13 14 17 UC Santa Barbara 40-12 18 18 TCU 35-18 24 19 Texas 39-17 22 20 UCLA 35-20 23 21 LSU 37-18 NR 22 Oklahoma 33-20 NR 23 East Carolina 38-18 NR 24 Auburn 37-18 19 25 Grand Canyon 39-17 25 2022 SEC baseball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV times The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Jim Penders has built a cold-weather baseball power in Connecticut that might end an Omaha drought Jim Penders, a UConn mainstay in his 19th season as head coach, is getting a little tired of hearing from his father and uncle how they made it to Omaha, but he hasn't. That could change this season. 2022 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedules, auto bids We're tracking conference tournaments in college baseball up to championship selections on May 30. Follow along here.