College baseball rankings: LSU, Oklahoma, East Carolina join D1Baseball.com's final regular-season Top 25

Tennessee maintained its stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings with a 4-0 week to finish the regular season with a sparkling 49-7 overall record and a 25-5 mark in the SEC — 10 games ahead of the next team in the SEC East, and six games better than SEC West champion Texas A&M.

ACC regular-season champion Virginia Tech and Pac-12 champion Stanford moved up one spot apiece to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Oregon State fell two spots to No. 4 after dropping its second straight weekend series, and Texas A&M climbed one place to No. 5. Miami, Louisville, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Maryland round out the top 10, with the Big Ten champion Terrapins making the biggest jump of the lot, up five spots.

LOOKING AHEAD: 21 numbers to know just before DI college baseball's postseason

Big 12 regular-season champ TCU made the week’s biggest leap, up six spots to No. 18. Texas and UCLA moved up three spots apiece to 22 and 23, respectively.

Three teams entered the rankings this week: Oklahoma jumped in at No. 21 after winning a series at Texas Tech. East Carolina returned to the rankings at No. 22 after running its winning streak to 14 straight games. And LSU returned to the rankings after a one-week absence by sweeping Vanderbilt. The Tigers checked in at No. 23.

Connecticut, Florida State and Vandy dropped out of the Top 25.

RANKINGS: Check out the latest RPI

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.