MUST SEE: Runner scoring from second on sac fly leads NCAA baseball plays of the week

Georgia Tech runner scores from second on sac fly leads this week's top plays in college baseball

Georgia Tech's infielder, Chandler Simpson leads this week's NCAA baseball plays of the week. Simpson used his speed to tag up and score from second base on a fly ball to tie the game in the fifth inning.

You can watch that play and more above. Other top plays include a home run robbery, an acrobatic catch, a no-hitter and a home run on the first pitch.