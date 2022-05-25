Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | May 25, 2022 MUST SEE: Runner scoring from second on sac fly leads NCAA baseball plays of the week Georgia Tech runner scores from second on sac fly leads this week's top plays in college baseball Share Georgia Tech's infielder, Chandler Simpson leads this week's NCAA baseball plays of the week. Simpson used his speed to tag up and score from second base on a fly ball to tie the game in the fifth inning. You can watch that play and more above. Other top plays include a home run robbery, an acrobatic catch, a no-hitter and a home run on the first pitch. 2022 SEC baseball tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV times The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. READ MORE Jim Penders has built a cold-weather baseball power in Connecticut that might end an Omaha drought Jim Penders, a UConn mainstay in his 19th season as head coach, is getting a little tired of hearing from his father and uncle how they made it to Omaha, but he hasn't. That could change this season. READ MORE 2022 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedules, auto bids We're tracking conference tournaments in college baseball up to championship selections on May 30. Follow along here. READ MORE