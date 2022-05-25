CHAMPS 🏆

Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | May 25, 2022

WATCH: Pitt baseball's Bryce Hulett walks off No. 7 Louisville for major ACC tournament upset

Pittsburgh baseball's Bryce Hulett celebrates with his teammates after hitting a walk-off single against No. 7 Louisville.

Pool B is all Pitt's. In a deciding game in the ACC baseball tournament, No. 11 seed Pitt edged No. 2 seed Louisville in dramatic fashion Wednesday afternoon. The Panthers were locked with the Cardinals 5-5 in the bottom of the 9th with men on second and third before Bryce Hulett rocketed a single to center to send the winning run home.

Watch the winning play below, as Pitt improves to 2-0 in pool play in the ACC tournament: 

The Panthers will now advance to the ACC semifinals as they defeated both of the teams in their pool. Pitt beat Georgia Tech 12-6 on Tuesday. 

TRACK EM' ALL: Keep up with all of the automatic bids to the DI baseball championship

Awaiting Pittsburgh will be the winner of Pool C — a pool consisting of Miami, Wake Forest and NC State. Miami will play NC State Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack are 1-0, so if the Hurricanes can win tonight, they will be Pitt's opponent in the semifinal knockout round. 

