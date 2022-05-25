Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | May 25, 2022 WATCH: Pitt baseball's Bryce Hulett walks off No. 7 Louisville for major ACC tournament upset Share Pool B is all Pitt's. In a deciding game in the ACC baseball tournament, No. 11 seed Pitt edged No. 2 seed Louisville in dramatic fashion Wednesday afternoon. The Panthers were locked with the Cardinals 5-5 in the bottom of the 9th with men on second and third before Bryce Hulett rocketed a single to center to send the winning run home. Watch the winning play below, as Pitt improves to 2-0 in pool play in the ACC tournament: 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 | No. 11 Pitt 6⃣, No. 2 Louisville 5⃣@bryce_hulett WALKS IT OFF!!!!!!!! SEE YINZ IN THE SEMIFINALS!!#H2P | #ACCBASE pic.twitter.com/H9eXoZSqcW— Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) May 25, 2022 The Panthers will now advance to the ACC semifinals as they defeated both of the teams in their pool. Pitt beat Georgia Tech 12-6 on Tuesday. TRACK EM' ALL: Keep up with all of the automatic bids to the DI baseball championship Awaiting Pittsburgh will be the winner of Pool C — a pool consisting of Miami, Wake Forest and NC State. Miami will play NC State Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack are 1-0, so if the Hurricanes can win tonight, they will be Pitt's opponent in the semifinal knockout round. Kenny Pickett: College football stats, highlights, records A quick guide to Kenny Pickett's college football career at Pittsburgh, including highlights, best games and the origin of the Kenny Pickett rule. READ MORE WATCH: Pitt's Jeffrey Wehler escapes pickoff with slide you have to see to believe Watch Pitt baseball's Jeffrey Wehler avoid a tag at second base by leaping out of a slide. READ MORE Meet the 2022 NCAA Wrestling All-Americans Under the bright lights of Little Caesars Arena, 80 athletes fought their way on to the podium at the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships. Meet this year's All-Americans. READ MORE