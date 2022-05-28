2022 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedules, auto bids

The 64 teams in the 2022 NCAA baseball tournament will be made up of teams that qualify through automatic bids (31) and as at-large picks (33) by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. We tracked conference championships here.

The official DI baseball tournament bracket will be revealed at noon ET on Monday, May 30 on ESPN2. Until then, check out which teams clinched automatic bids.

2022 NCAA baseball tournament schedule, dates

Selection show : Noon ET on Monday, May 30, on ESPN2

: Noon ET on Monday, May 30, on ESPN2 Regionals : Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6

: Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6 Super Regionals : Friday, June 10 through Monday, June 13

: Friday, June 10 through Monday, June 13 CWS opening celebration day: Thursday, June 16

Thursday, June 16 First day of CWS games: Friday, June 17

Friday, June 17 CWS Finals: Start Saturday, June 25 (best out of 3)

NCAA baseball national champions

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Mississippi State (50-18) Chris Lemonis 9-0 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb. 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich.

*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.