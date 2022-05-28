UCLA baseball scores 9 runs in ninth, hits walk-off bomb in absolutely INSANE 25-22 finish

Georgia Tech runner scores from second on sac fly leads this week's top plays in college baseball

UCLA outlasted Oregon State 25-22 Saturday night in one of the wildest college baseball games you'll hear about all year.

Trailing 21-12 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Bruins strung together a nine-run rally, off four hits, three walks and a hit by pitch. Pinch hitter Jack Holman's fielder's choice groundout to first drove in a sliding Kenny Oyama to tie the game at three touchdowns apiece and send the game to extras.

Here’s a scoring recap courtesy of @MrMatthewCFB and @UCLABaseball’s media team of their 9 run 9th pic.twitter.com/llDSqPVjh1 — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) May 29, 2022

Oregon State responded with a go-ahead run in the top of the 10th, on an RBI single from Justin Boyd. But UCLA once again struck back, ending the game with fireworks.

Following a single, double and intentional walk to load the bases, OSU pitcher Ryan Brown was called for a balk, bringing home the game-tying run. That set the stage for redshirt sophomore catcher Tommy Beres to hit his first career home run, a walk-off 3-run slam, to cap off the miraculous comeback.

Beres didn't enter the game until the sixth inning, yet finished 3-for-4 with the game-winning blast, a double and seven RBIs. Here are some more bonkers stat lines from Saturday's epic battle:

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the 47 combined runs are the most in a DI game this season (out of more than 8,000 games). The all-time record was set by Denver and Air Force in 1968 (62 runs).

Beres' game-winning home run was one of just three dingers on the day, despite the huge scoring outburst. The two squads combined for 53 hits and a ridiculous .495 batting average.

Boyd finished 6-for-8 with four runs scored and two driven in, while OSU's Gavin Logan was 5-for-7 with five RBIs. Eight Beavers had multi-hit games.

Oyama led the Bruins with five hits, while UCLA's 3-6 hitters in the lineup were 15-for-24 with 17 runs scored.

Sixteen total pitchers were used in Saturday's game (seven for Oregon State; nine for UCLA), combining for 527 pitches. OSU reliever AJ Lattery was the only one with a clean line, pitching a scoreless fourth inning.

Ready for more? With the win, UCLA forced a rematch with Oregon State starting 45 minutes after the conclusion of this first game. The winner advances to the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament championship game on Sunday.