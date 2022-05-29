16 regional sites selected for 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 75th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (37-19)

Austin, Texas – Texas (42-18) *through games of 5/28

Blacksburg, Virginia – Virginia Tech (41-12)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (38-19)

College Park, Maryland – Maryland (45-12)

College Station, Texas – Texas A&M (37-18)

Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (FL) (39-18)

Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (44-14) *through games of 5/28

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (39-22)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (42-18)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (43-16)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (53-7)

Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (38-18-1)

Stanford, California – Stanford (40-14) *through games of 5/28

Statesboro, Georgia – Georgia Southern (40-18)

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (39-20)

By being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected to the 64-team championship field.

SEE THE FIELD OF 64: The 2022 NCAA baseball bracket is released

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 3 to Monday, June 6 (if necessary).

Texas leads all institutions in the field as the Longhorns are hosting for the 29th time while Georgia Southern and Maryland are hosting for the first time.

Miami (Florida) is second among this year’s hosts, hosting for the 28th time but the first since time since 2016. Stanford is hosting for the 20th time.

Florida is hosting for the 18th time, Oklahoma State is hosting for the 14th time, North Carolina and Texas A&M are both hosting for the 12th time.

Five institutions, East Carolina, Florida, Stanford, Tennessee, and Texas, all hosted in 2021.

The full 64 team field, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at Noon (ET), Monday, May 30. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins.

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/mcws, Tuesday, June 7 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET).

There are 31 Division I Conferences which will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 33 at-large selections. The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 17, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

OTHER REGIONAL SITE SELECTION INFORMATION