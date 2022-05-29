CHAMPS 🏆

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | May 29, 2022

The 2022 SEC Baseball bracket, schedule, scores from the tournament

Tennessee freshmen Drew Beam and Chase Burns making moves ahead of CWS

Here is the final bracket from the 2022 SEC Baseball tournament, played May 24-29 in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. No. 1 seed Tennessee beat No. 7 Florida, 8-5, in Sunday's championship game for the program's fourth SEC title.

Twelve SEC teams have made the last ten men's CWS finals, including all-SEC matchups in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt). 

The SEC tournament features 12 teams, which are seeded No. 1 through No. 12, and 17 total games. The top four seeds, including the champions of the SEC East and SEC West, received first-round byes, and the teams seeded No. 3 through No. 12 received at-large bids to the tournament based upon their conference winning percentage.

Final 2022 SEC baseball tournament bracket

The teams seeded No. 5 through No. 12 opened SEC tournament play on Tuesday in a single-elimination format, double-elimination action started Wednesday. The SEC tournament returned to single-elimination play Saturday, May 28. 

2022 SEC Baseball tournament schedule, scores

All results:      
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tuesday, May 24   Game 1: No. 11 Alabama 5, No. 6 Georgia 3 SEC Network
    Game 2: No. 7 Florida 2, No. 10 South Carolina 1 (F/10) SEC Network
    Game 3: No. 8 Vanderbilt 3, No. 9 Ole Miss 1 SEC Network
Wednesday, May 25   Game 4: No. 12 Kentucky 3, No. 5 Auburn 1 SEC Network
    Game 5: No. 11 Alabama 4, No. 3 Arkansas 3 SEC Network
Thursday, May 26   Game 6: No. 2 Texas A&M 10, No. 7 Florida 0 SEC Network
    Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee 10, No. 8 Vanderbilt 1 SEC Network
    Game 8: No. 4 LSU 11, No. 12 Kentucky 6 SEC Network
Friday, May 27   Game 9: No. 7 Florida 7, No. 3 Arkansas 5 SEC Network
    Game 10: No. 12 Kentucky 10, No. 8 Vanderbilt 2 SEC Network
    Game 11: No. 2 Texas A&M 12, No. 11 Alabama 8 SEC Network
  . Game 12: No. 1 Tennessee 5, No. 4 LSU 1 SEC Network
Saturday, May 28   Game 13: No. 7 Florida 11, No. 11 Alabama 6 SEC Network
    Game 14: No. 12 Kentucky 7, LSU 2 SEC Network
    Game 15: No. 7 Florida 9, No. 2 Texas A&M 0 SEC Network
    Game 16: No. 1 Tennessee 12, No. 12 Kentucky 2 SEC Network
Sunday, May 29   No. 1 Tennessee 8, No. 7 Florida 5 (Championship Game) ESPN2

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament started in 1977.

Year Champion
1977 Ole Miss
1978 Auburn
1979 Mississippi State
1980 Vanderbilt
1981 Florida
1982 Florida
1983 Alabama
1984 Florida
1985 Mississippi State
1986 LSU
1987 Mississippi State
1988 Florida
1989 Auburn
1990 LSU/Mississippi State
1991 Florida
1992 LSU
1993 Tennessee/LSU
1994 Tennessee/LSU
1995 Tennessee/Alabama
1996 Alabama
1997 Alabama
1998 Auburn
1999 Alabama
2000 LSU
2001 Mississippi State
2002 Alabama
2003 Alabama
2004 South Carolina
2005 Mississippi State
2006 Ole Miss
2007 Vanderbilt
2008 LSU
2009 LSU
2010 LSU
2011 Florida
2012 Mississippi State
2013 LSU
2014 LSU
2015 Florida
2016 Texas A&M
2017 LSU
2018 Ole Miss
2019 Vanderbilt
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021 Arkansas
2022 Tennessee

