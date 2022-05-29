The 2022 SEC Baseball bracket, schedule, scores from the tournament

Here is the final bracket from the 2022 SEC Baseball tournament, played May 24-29 in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. No. 1 seed Tennessee beat No. 7 Florida, 8-5, in Sunday's championship game for the program's fourth SEC title.

Twelve SEC teams have made the last ten men's CWS finals, including all-SEC matchups in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt).

The SEC tournament features 12 teams, which are seeded No. 1 through No. 12, and 17 total games. The top four seeds, including the champions of the SEC East and SEC West, received first-round byes, and the teams seeded No. 3 through No. 12 received at-large bids to the tournament based upon their conference winning percentage.

The teams seeded No. 5 through No. 12 opened SEC tournament play on Tuesday in a single-elimination format, double-elimination action started Wednesday. The SEC tournament returned to single-elimination play Saturday, May 28.

2022 SEC Baseball tournament schedule, scores

All results: Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tuesday, May 24 Game 1: No. 11 Alabama 5, No. 6 Georgia 3 SEC Network Game 2: No. 7 Florida 2, No. 10 South Carolina 1 (F/10) SEC Network Game 3: No. 8 Vanderbilt 3, No. 9 Ole Miss 1 SEC Network Wednesday, May 25 Game 4: No. 12 Kentucky 3, No. 5 Auburn 1 SEC Network Game 5: No. 11 Alabama 4, No. 3 Arkansas 3 SEC Network Thursday, May 26 Game 6: No. 2 Texas A&M 10, No. 7 Florida 0 SEC Network Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee 10, No. 8 Vanderbilt 1 SEC Network Game 8: No. 4 LSU 11, No. 12 Kentucky 6 SEC Network Friday, May 27 Game 9: No. 7 Florida 7, No. 3 Arkansas 5 SEC Network Game 10: No. 12 Kentucky 10, No. 8 Vanderbilt 2 SEC Network Game 11: No. 2 Texas A&M 12, No. 11 Alabama 8 SEC Network . Game 12: No. 1 Tennessee 5, No. 4 LSU 1 SEC Network Saturday, May 28 Game 13: No. 7 Florida 11, No. 11 Alabama 6 SEC Network Game 14: No. 12 Kentucky 7, LSU 2 SEC Network Game 15: No. 7 Florida 9, No. 2 Texas A&M 0 SEC Network Game 16: No. 1 Tennessee 12, No. 12 Kentucky 2 SEC Network Sunday, May 29 No. 1 Tennessee 8, No. 7 Florida 5 (Championship Game) ESPN2

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament started in 1977.

Year Champion 1977 Ole Miss 1978 Auburn 1979 Mississippi State 1980 Vanderbilt 1981 Florida 1982 Florida 1983 Alabama 1984 Florida 1985 Mississippi State 1986 LSU 1987 Mississippi State 1988 Florida 1989 Auburn 1990 LSU/Mississippi State 1991 Florida 1992 LSU 1993 Tennessee/LSU 1994 Tennessee/LSU 1995 Tennessee/Alabama 1996 Alabama 1997 Alabama 1998 Auburn 1999 Alabama 2000 LSU 2001 Mississippi State 2002 Alabama 2003 Alabama 2004 South Carolina 2005 Mississippi State 2006 Ole Miss 2007 Vanderbilt 2008 LSU 2009 LSU 2010 LSU 2011 Florida 2012 Mississippi State 2013 LSU 2014 LSU 2015 Florida 2016 Texas A&M 2017 LSU 2018 Ole Miss 2019 Vanderbilt 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2021 Arkansas 2022 Tennessee

