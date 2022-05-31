The 2022 NCAA DI baseball tournament, previewed

D1baseball.com's Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers spoke with NCAA.com's Michella Chester about the recently revealed 2022 DI baseball championship bracket and broke down who can make the trip to Omaha. You can watch the video above.

Some of the topics they touched on include:

Can No. 1 overall seed Tennessee be defeated?

Teams that are surging into the tournament.

How many upsets will we see in this year's tournament?

Sleeper teams that can sneak into the CWS.

Click or tap here to see the full bracket.