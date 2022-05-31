NCAA.com | May 31, 2022 The 2022 NCAA DI baseball tournament, previewed Previewing the 2022 NCAA DI baseball tournament Share D1baseball.com's Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers spoke with NCAA.com's Michella Chester about the recently revealed 2022 DI baseball championship bracket and broke down who can make the trip to Omaha. You can watch the video above. Some of the topics they touched on include: Can No. 1 overall seed Tennessee be defeated? Teams that are surging into the tournament. How many upsets will we see in this year's tournament? Sleeper teams that can sneak into the CWS. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. 2022 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series schedule, bracket for Omaha The updated 2022 NCAA baseball bracket, scores and and TV schedule for regionals ahead of the Men's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DI baseball championship bracket announced The field of 64 teams competing for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. READ MORE 2022 college baseball tournament selection show: Time, how to watch the bracket reveal The field of 64 teams who will compete for the 2022 NCAA DI college baseball championship/Men's College World Series will be announced on ESPN2 at noon ET on Monday, May 30. READ MORE