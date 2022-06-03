WATCH: ECU baseball player homers from both sides — in the same inning!

ECU baseball player homers from both sides — in the same inning!

East Carolina's Bryson Worrell kicked off the first round of the DI baseball tournament with a bang, not once but twice, against Greenville Regional opponent Coppin State.

Worrell opened the bottom of the third inning as the first batter, batting right-handed, and hit a solo dinger to left field, putting the Pirates up 5-1. Then with two outs and East Carolina holding a 9-1 lead, Worrell returned to the plate, this time batting left-handed, and he hit a three-run homer.

Watch the at-bats below:

Just how impressive was Worrell's pair of home runs? Only three Major League Baseball players have ever hit two home runs from opposite stances in the same inning; Carlos Baerga, Mark Bellhorn and Kendrys Morales are the only to do it, with Morales' occurrence coming in 2012.

At the college level, Worrell's home run combo brings back memories of 2017. That's when LSU's Michael Papierski homered from both sides of the plate — albeit in two different innings — in the College World Series.

Worrell's switch-hit homers are his 15th and 16th of the year as ECU would go on to win 17-1. With his latest home runs, the second-team all-conference outfielder showed why he's one of the top MLB prospects in 2022 at the collegiate level.

With more home runs — whether it be left or right-handed — Worell could carry East Carolina to a home-field victory in the regionals, potentally setting up a run to the Men's College World Series.

Watch the home runs again below: