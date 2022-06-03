Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 3, 2022 WATCH: ECU baseball player homers from both sides — in the same inning! ECU baseball player homers from both sides — in the same inning! Share East Carolina's Bryson Worrell kicked off the first round of the DI baseball tournament with a bang, not once but twice, against Greenville Regional opponent Coppin State. Worrell opened the bottom of the third inning as the first batter, batting right-handed, and hit a solo dinger to left field, putting the Pirates up 5-1. Then with two outs and East Carolina holding a 9-1 lead, Worrell returned to the plate, this time batting left-handed, and he hit a three-run homer. COMPLETE COVERAGE: DI baseball tournament updates, schedule and scores Watch the at-bats below: ECU baseball player homers from both sides — in the same inning! Just how impressive was Worrell's pair of home runs? Only three Major League Baseball players have ever hit two home runs from opposite stances in the same inning; Carlos Baerga, Mark Bellhorn and Kendrys Morales are the only to do it, with Morales' occurrence coming in 2012. At the college level, Worrell's home run combo brings back memories of 2017. That's when LSU's Michael Papierski homered from both sides of the plate — albeit in two different innings — in the College World Series. Bryson KNEW 🤯🤯@bigdonkey47 pic.twitter.com/6tbbKMsbwQ— ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) June 3, 2022 Worrell's switch-hit homers are his 15th and 16th of the year as ECU would go on to win 17-1. With his latest home runs, the second-team all-conference outfielder showed why he's one of the top MLB prospects in 2022 at the collegiate level. With more home runs — whether it be left or right-handed — Worell could carry East Carolina to a home-field victory in the regionals, potentally setting up a run to the Men's College World Series. Watch the home runs again below: LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball.com Top 25 | Baseball America | RPI 2021 SEASON: Mississippi State takes down Vanderbilt to win program's first title | Full CWS bracket | Top 2021 MLB draft prospects VIDEOS: Mississippi State tosses 1-hit shutout to win 2021 CWS title | Watch Miss. St.'s winning moment HISTORY: Longest games | Longest winning streaks | Longest half inning MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series ▶️ THROWBACKS: Shane Bieber, UCSB | Adley Rutschman, OSU | Russell Wilson, NC State Gardner Minshew: College football statistics, records, highlights Here is a quick look at Gardner Minshew's college stats and notable performances from East Carolina and Washington State. READ MORE 7 college football records *we think* will never be broken These records are so impressive (or the opposite) that we think they'll last forever. READ MORE