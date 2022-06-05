NCAA.com | June 5, 2022 2022 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule UNC's Vance Honeycutt robs home run to help keep season alive in NCAA regionals Share Here is the 2022 NCAA DI baseball bracket along with the schedule, scores and TV network information for the road to the Men's College World Series in Omaha. 2022 NCAA DI baseball field of 64 bracket (Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket | Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG) The national top 16 seeds are Tennessee (53-7), Stanford (41-14), Oregon State (44-15), Virginia Tech (41-12), Texas A&M (37-18), Miami (Florida) (39-18), Oklahoma State (39-20), East Carolina (42-18), Texas (42-19), North Carolina (38-19), Southern Mississippi (43-16), Louisville (38-18-1) Florida (39-22), Auburn (37-19), Maryland (45-12) and Georgia Southern (40-18). Here's the schedule for the championship. Regionals: Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6 Super Regionals: Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 OR Saturday, June 11 through Monday, June 13 First day of CWS games — Friday, June 17 CWS Finals — Start Saturday, June 25 (best out of 3) Final championship game — Monday, June 27 Selection of the eight super-regional hosts will be announced by 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 7, here on NCAA.com. 2022 college baseball championship regional schedule Here is the schedule for the regionals. All times Eastern and subject to change. Click or tap on each game to be taken to live scores. Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee Campbell 15, Georgia Tech 8 No. 1 Tennessee 10, Alabama State 0 Georgia Tech 13, Alabama State 4 (Alabama State eliminated) No. 1 Tennessee 12, Campbell 7 Georgia Tech 16, Campbell 5 (Campbell eliminated) No. 1 Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. Sunday Statesboro Regional hosted by Ga. Southern Notre Dame 3, Texas Tech 2 No. 16 Georgia Southern 8, UNC Greensboro 0 Texas Tech 2, UNC Greensboro 0 (UNC Greensboro eliminated) Notre Dame 6, Georgia Southern 4 Texas Tech 3, No. 16 Georgia Southern 1 (Georgia Southern eliminated) Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech | 7 p.m. Sunday Austin Regional hosted by Texas No. 9 Texas 11, Air Force 3 Louisiana Tech 12, DBU 5 Air Force 5, DBU 1 (DBU eliminated) No. 9 Texas 5, Louisiana Tech 2 Air Force 9, Louisiana Tech 7 (Louisiana Tech eliminated) No. 9 Texas vs. Air Force | 8 p.m. Sunday Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina No. 8 East Carolina 17, Coppin State 1 | ECU's Worrell homers from both sides in same inning Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 2 Coastal Carolina 10, Coppin State 8 (Coppin State eliminated) No. 8 East Carolina 4, Virginia 2 Coastal Carolina 7, Virginia 6 (Virginia eliminated) No. 8 East Carolina vs. Virginia | 6 p.m. Sunday College Station regional hosted by Texas A&M No. 5 Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2 Louisiana 7, TCU 6 TCU 3, Oral Roberts 1 (Oral Roberts eliminated) No. 5 Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 6 TCU 6, Louisiana 1 (Louisiana eliminated) No. 5 Texas A&M vs. TCU | 8 p.m. Sunday Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville No. 12 Louisville 7, Southeast Missouri State 2 Michigan 8, Oregon 6 Oregon 18, Southeast Missouri State 6 (Southeast Missouri State eliminated) Michigan 7, No. 12 Louisville 3 No. 12 Louisville 8, Oregon 5 (Oregon eliminated) Michigan vs. Louisville | 4 p.m. Sunday Gainesville Regional hosted Florida Oklahoma 16, Liberty 3 No. 13 Florida 7, Central Michigan 3 Central Michigan 3, Liberty 2 (Liberty eliminated) Oklahoma 9, No. 13 Florida 4 No. 13 Florida 6, Central Michigan 5 (Central Michigan eliminated) Oklahoma vs. Florida | 7 p.m. Sunday Blacksburg regional hosted by Virginia Tech Columbia 8, Gonzaga 2 No. 4 Virginia Tech 15, Wright State 9 Gonzaga 11, Wright State 9 (Wright State eliminated) No. 4 Virginia Tech 24, Columbia 4 Columbia 15, Gonzaga 6 (Gonzaga eliminated) No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. Columbia | 7 p.m. Sunday Stanford regional hosted by Stanford No. 2 Stanford 20, Binghamton 7 Texas State 7, UC Santa Barbara 3 UC Santa Barbara 9, Binghamton 4 (Binghamton eliminated) Texas State 5, No. 2 Stanford 2 No. 2 Stanford vs. UC Santa Barbara | Elimination Game | 4 p.m. Sunday Texas State vs. TBD | 10 p.m. Sunday College Park Regional hosted by Maryland UConn 8, Wake Forest 7 No. 15 Maryland 23, LIU 2 Wake Forest 10, LIU 4 (LIU eliminated) UConn 10, No. 15 Maryland 5 No. 15 Maryland 10, Wake Forest 5 (Wake Forest eliminated) UConn vs. Maryland | 7 p.m. Sunday Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina No. 10 North Carolina 15, Hofstra 4 VCU 8, Georgia 1 Georgia 24, Hofstra 1 (Hofstra eliminated) VCU 4, No. 10 North Carolina 3 No. 10 North Carolina 6, Georgia 5 (Georgia eliminated) VCU vs. No. 10 North Carolina | 6 p.m. Sunday Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St. Arkansas 7, Grand Canyon 1 No. 7 Oklahoma State 10, Missouri State 5 Missouri State 8, Grand Canyon 7 (Grand Canyon eliminated) Arkansas 20, No. 7 Oklahoma State 12 No. 7 Oklahoma State 29, Missouri State 15 (Missouri State eliminated) Arkansas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. Sunday Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida) No. 6 Miami (FL) 11, Canisius 6 Ole Miss 7, Arizona 4 Arizona 7, Canisius 5 No. 6 Miami (FL) vs. Ole Miss | 3:06 p.m. Sunday Arizona vs. TBD | Elimination Game | Sunday Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi No. 11 Southern Miss 2, Army 0 LSU 14, Kennesaw State 11 | Watch LSU score 10 in the 8th to complete comeback Kennesaw State 9, Army 8 (Army eliminated) LSU 7, No. 11 Southern Miss 6 (10 innings) No. 11 Southern Miss 4, Kennesaw State 3 (10 innings) (Kennesaw State eliminated) LSU vs. No. 11 Southern Miss | 7 p.m. Sunday Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn Florida State 5, UCLA 3 No. 14 Auburn 19, Southeastern Louisiana 7 UCLA 16, Southeastern Louisiana 2 (Southeastern Louisiana eliminated) No. 14 Auburn 21, Florida State 7 UCLA 2, Florida State 1 (Florida State eliminated) No. 14 Auburn vs. UCLA | 7 p.m. Sunday Corvallis regional hosted by Oregon State San Diego 3, Vanderbilt 2 No. 3 Oregon State 5, New Mexico State 4 Vanderbilt 21, New Mexico State 1 (New Mexico State eliminated) No. 3 Oregon State 12, San Diego 3 Vanderbilt vs. San Diego | Elimination Game | 4 p.m. Sunday No. 3 Oregon State vs. TBD | 9 p.m. Sunday 2022 NCAA College World Series Bracket Click or tap here to open the bracket in another window/tab. Men's College World Series champs since 1947 California defeated Yale in the first-ever College World Series, the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas put itself on the map as the first back-to-back champions in winning the only CWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha. CWS HISTORY: Coaches with most wins | Most titles | Most appearances | Conferences most represented Here's a complete list of all the College World Series finals in the 73-year history of the event. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Mississippi State (50-18) Chris Lemonis 9-0 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb. 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. *Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play. WOAH 😱: Watch one of the greatest baseball catches you will ever see Ezra Gore of Trinity (TX) baseball made one of the greatest catches you will ever see. 