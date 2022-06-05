Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | June 5, 2022 WOAH 😱: Watch one of the greatest baseball catches you will ever see Incredible circus catch in Trinity (TX) vs. LaGrange DIII World Series game Share In some ways, what took place between Ezra Gore and Jack Vonderhaar in the outfield during the fifth inning of Saturday's Trinity (TX)-LaGrange game was the perfect example of teammates having each other's backs. It resulted in one of this season's greatest plays. You can watch the incredible highlight above. LaGrange's McKinley Erves hit a deep shot to right-centerfield that sent both outfielders running towards the fence. As Vonderhaar tracked it, he went too far back, having to spin back around towards home plate to try and make the catch. He fell while doing so. LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire DIII baseball tournament from start to finish The ball ricocheted off his left leg and towards the direction of centerfield, which, as luck would have it, was right where Gore was coming from. Gore reacted fast and snatched the ball out of midair to complete the catch. Vonderhaar was left in pain after the play because, well, that ball coming off the bat and smashing into his left leg couldn't have felt good. But the outfielder unintentionally assisted on baseball's version of an alley-oop. And Gore was there to complete it. 2022 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule, bracket for Omaha The updated 2022 NCAA baseball bracket, scores, livestream links and TV schedule for regionals ahead of the Men's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE WATCH: ECU baseball player homers from both sides — in the same inning! East Carolina's Bryson Worrell kicked off the first round of the DI baseball tournament with a bang, not once, but twice against Greenville Regional opponent Coppin State. READ MORE How the Men's College World Series works Here is how the Men's College World Series works, including how teams make the MCWS, the format and the schedule. READ MORE