WOAH 😱: Watch one of the greatest baseball catches you will ever see

In some ways, what took place between Ezra Gore and Jack Vonderhaar in the outfield during the fifth inning of Saturday's Trinity (TX)-LaGrange game was the perfect example of teammates having each other's backs.

It resulted in one of this season's greatest plays. You can watch the incredible highlight above.

LaGrange's McKinley Erves hit a deep shot to right-centerfield that sent both outfielders running towards the fence. As Vonderhaar tracked it, he went too far back, having to spin back around towards home plate to try and make the catch. He fell while doing so.

The ball ricocheted off his left leg and towards the direction of centerfield, which, as luck would have it, was right where Gore was coming from. Gore reacted fast and snatched the ball out of midair to complete the catch.

Vonderhaar was left in pain after the play because, well, that ball coming off the bat and smashing into his left leg couldn't have felt good. But the outfielder unintentionally assisted on baseball's version of an alley-oop.

And Gore was there to complete it.