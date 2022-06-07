8 super regional hosts and game times announced for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The eight super-regional hosts were announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11, with Sunday, June 12 for if necessary or weather-delayed games. The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parentheses.

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 10 - All times are Eastern

Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

Notre Dame (38-14) at No. 1 Tennessee (56-7)

6 p.m. (ESPN2), 2 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)

No. 9 Texas (45-19) at No. 8 East Carolina (45-19)

Noon (ESPN2), Noon (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)

8:30 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

Oklahoma (40-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-12)

3 p.m. (ESPN2), Noon (ESPNU), TBD (TBD)

The following four super regionals will be played Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, with Monday, June 13 for if necessary or weather-delayed games.

GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 11 – All times are Eastern

Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

UConn (49-14) at No. 2 Stanford (45-15)

10:30 p.m. (ESPNU), 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), TBD (TBD)

Arkansas (41-19) at No. 10 North Carolina (42-20)

11 a.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

Ole Miss (35-22) at No. 11 Southern Mississippi (47-17)

4 p.m. (ESPNU), 4 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), TBD (TBD)

No. 14 Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon State (47-16)

10:30 p.m. (ESPN2), 10 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, will be announced Monday, June 13. The ESPN family of networks and http://www.ncaa.com/mcws will release the MCWS game dates and times as soon as they are available.

The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 17, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.