Eastern Connecticut State wins the 2022 DIII baseball national championship

Eastern Connecticut State has won the 2022 DIII baseball championship. The Warriors won both games Tuesday, defeating Salisbury 11-6 in game one and 3-2 in game two.

The Warriors got off to a hot start in the first game of the afternoon — jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead and never looked back. The Sea Gulls were able to hang with ECSU in the second game, but couldn't close the gap. Early on, Salisbury had a 1-0 lead, but a huge fifth inning for the Warriors put ECSU ahead 3-1. Salisbury would score one more run, but couldn't close the gap.

Click or tap here to see the final bracket.

This is Eastern Connecticut State's fifth all-time DIII baseball national title. You can watch highlights of the series above.