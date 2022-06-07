NCAA.com | June 7, 2022 Eastern Connecticut State wins the 2022 DIII baseball national championship Eastern Connecticut State wins the 2022 DIII baseball championship Share Eastern Connecticut State has won the 2022 DIII baseball championship. The Warriors won both games Tuesday, defeating Salisbury 11-6 in game one and 3-2 in game two. The Warriors got off to a hot start in the first game of the afternoon — jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead and never looked back. The Sea Gulls were able to hang with ECSU in the second game, but couldn't close the gap. Early on, Salisbury had a 1-0 lead, but a huge fifth inning for the Warriors put ECSU ahead 3-1. Salisbury would score one more run, but couldn't close the gap. Click or tap here to see the final bracket. This is Eastern Connecticut State's fifth all-time DIII baseball national title. You can watch highlights of the series above. 2022 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule, bracket for Omaha The updated 2022 NCAA baseball bracket, scores and TV schedule for super regionals ahead of the Men's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE Notre Dame baseball takes down Tennessee, 7-3, to eliminate No. 1 team and advance to CWS Big seventh and eighth innings carried Notre Dame past No. 1 Tennessee to eliminate the Volunteers. READ MORE WATCH: Stanford mounts crazy ninth inning to almost come back against UConn Stanford entered the ninth inning down 13-6 and came oh-so-close to taking the lead. READ MORE