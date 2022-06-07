NCAA.com | June 7, 2022 INCREDIBLE 🤯 Game-saving home run robbery leads the top plays from DI baseball regionals Top defensive plays from the college baseball regionals Share Elimination was on the line when Georgia's Joshua McAllister stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning against North Carolina in the Chapel Hill regional in the 2022 DI baseball tournament. The Bulldogs were down 6-5 when McAllister lifted a bomb to center, but there was one man in the way of McAllister's bat and a tie ball game — Vance Honeycutt. TRACK THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Don't miss a moment of the 2022 DI baseball championship Honeycutt tracked the ball back to the warning track and timed his jump perfectly to keep the Tar Heels on top. North Carolina would go on to secure the 6-5 victory and win the next two games against VCU to snag a super regional bid. You can watch the play above and many other incredible web gems. 2022 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule, bracket for Omaha The updated 2022 NCAA baseball bracket, scores and TV schedule for super regionals ahead of the Men's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE Notre Dame baseball takes down Tennessee, 7-3, to eliminate No. 1 team and advance to CWS Big seventh and eighth innings carried Notre Dame past No. 1 Tennessee to eliminate the Volunteers. READ MORE WATCH: Stanford mounts crazy ninth inning to almost come back against UConn Stanford entered the ninth inning down 13-6 and came oh-so-close to taking the lead. READ MORE