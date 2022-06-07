INCREDIBLE 🤯 Game-saving home run robbery leads the top plays from DI baseball regionals

Elimination was on the line when Georgia's Joshua McAllister stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning against North Carolina in the Chapel Hill regional in the 2022 DI baseball tournament. The Bulldogs were down 6-5 when McAllister lifted a bomb to center, but there was one man in the way of McAllister's bat and a tie ball game — Vance Honeycutt.

TRACK THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Don't miss a moment of the 2022 DI baseball championship

Honeycutt tracked the ball back to the warning track and timed his jump perfectly to keep the Tar Heels on top. North Carolina would go on to secure the 6-5 victory and win the next two games against VCU to snag a super regional bid.

You can watch the play above and many other incredible web gems.