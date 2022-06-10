Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022 Watch East Carolina's Alec Makarewicz save a run with his glove, then hit a home run off an outfielder's Georgia Tech runner scores from second on sac fly leads this week's top plays in college baseball Share In the eighth inning of No. 8 East Carolina's 13-7 win over No. 9 Texas in the first game of their super regionals series, the Longhorns might've felt like they had 99 problems and playing against East Carolina's Alec Makarewicz was certainly one. In fact, No. 99 in the Pirates' white uniforms was most of those problems. In the top of the eighth, with East Carolina hanging on to a one-run lead, 8-7, a runner on third and two outs, Makarewicz's impressive diving stop and throw to first base — shown in the video below — prevented Texas from tying the game. WHAT. A. PLAY. ALEC MAKAREWICZ! ESPN2#RoadToOmaha x @ECUBaseball pic.twitter.com/NVirRWp9ql — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 10, 2022 Then, in the bottom half of the frame, Makarewicz decided a one-run lead wasn't enough. No. 99 led off the inning and sent an 0-1 offering to deep left-center field, where he hit a home run — with a little help from an outfielder's glove. ALEC MAKAREWICZ...ARE YOU SERIOUS ESPN2#RoadToOmaha x @ECUBaseball pic.twitter.com/jF1UsFON7T — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 10, 2022 So, in the span of three pitches, Makarewicz was responsible for a potential two-run swing, preventing the Longhorns from scoring one, while adding one for the Pirates. In both cases, he got some help from a glove, although one of the gloves wasn't his. Game 2 of the series, which Texas needs to win in order to keep its season alive, is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11 on ESPN2. ALEC MAKAREWICZ HOME RUN SAGKHJASDHGKSDHGDSHJGJDSHGKJDSHG — ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) June 10, 2022 2022 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule, bracket for Omaha The updated 2022 NCAA baseball bracket, scores and TV schedule for super regionals ahead of the Men's College World Series in Oklahoma City. READ MORE Notre Dame baseball takes down Tennessee, 7-3, to eliminate No. 1 team and advance to CWS Big seventh and eighth innings carried Notre Dame past No. 1 Tennessee to eliminate the Volunteers. READ MORE WATCH: Stanford mounts crazy ninth inning to almost come back against UConn Stanford entered the ninth inning down 13-6 and came oh-so-close to taking the lead. READ MORE