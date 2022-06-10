⚾️ SUPER REGIONALS:

🚨 Final 2 MCWS spots up for grabs Monday

🤯 Notre Dame eliminates No. 1 Tennessee

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022

Watch East Carolina's Alec Makarewicz save a run with his glove, then hit a home run off an outfielder's

Georgia Tech runner scores from second on sac fly leads this week's top plays in college baseball

In the eighth inning of No. 8 East Carolina's 13-7 win over No. 9 Texas in the first game of their super regionals series, the Longhorns might've felt like they had 99 problems and playing against East Carolina's Alec Makarewicz was certainly one.

In fact, No. 99 in the Pirates' white uniforms was most of those problems.

In the top of the eighth, with East Carolina hanging on to a one-run lead, 8-7, a runner on third and two outs, Makarewicz's impressive diving stop and throw to first base — shown in the video below — prevented Texas from tying the game.

Then, in the bottom half of the frame, Makarewicz decided a one-run lead wasn't enough. No. 99 led off the inning and sent an 0-1 offering to deep left-center field, where he hit a home run — with a little help from an outfielder's glove.

So, in the span of three pitches, Makarewicz was responsible for a potential two-run swing, preventing the Longhorns from scoring one, while adding one for the Pirates. In both cases, he got some help from a glove, although one of the gloves wasn't his. Game 2 of the series, which Texas needs to win in order to keep its season alive, is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11 on ESPN2.

Division I
Baseball Championship
June 17 - 26/27, 2022
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

