Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | June 11, 2022 Watch Texas' Dylan Campbell hit walk-off to tie series against East Carolina in super regionals Wild comeback, finish in Texas-East Carolina super regional Game 2 Share It would've been understandable if members of the Texas baseball team started to feel some deja vu — and not in a good way — about the idea of an 8-7 lead. On Friday, with East Carolina leading 8-7, Texas nearly tied the game up with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but East Carolina third baseman Alec Makarewicz flashed some leather and ended the inning with an impressive put-out. Two pitches later, Makarewicz homered, with some help from a Texas outfielder's glove, and the Pirates won Game 1 of the super regionals 13-7. On Saturday, Texas took an 8-7 lead into the top of the ninth after the Longhorns scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth, which put them just three outs away from evening the series. But East Carolina's Jacob Starling homered with two outs in the eighth to tie the game 8-8. It could've been the start of stories in Austin, Tex., about the perils of an 8-7 lead (or deficit, in Friday's case), but the Longhorns had the final word as right fielder Dylan Campbell hit a two-out, bases-loaded single down the right-field line to knock in teammate Ivan Melendez for the winning run, 9-8. Campbell finished the day 3 for 5 at the plate with two RBI and one run scored as Texas forced a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. The hit capped off a furious comeback as Texas trailed East Carolina 7-2 through six and a half innings, as the Longhorns were potentially nine outs away from their season ending. You can watch the walk-off below. WE PLAY NINE. @dylancamp25 WALKS IT OFF AND WE’LL SEE Y’ALL TOMORROW. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/8dC9bgz8UR — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 11, 2022 Click or tap here to view the interactive DI baseball championship bracket. Oklahoma sweeps Texas in dominant fashion to win back-to-back WCWS national titles Oklahoma downed Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the WCWS national championship series to clinch its second consecutive national title. Jocelyn Alo won the 2022 WCWS Most Outstanding Player award. READ MORE Why 7 schools can win the 2022 DI women’s outdoor track and field championship Here's a look at the top teams in the country and why each could lift the trophy come season's end. READ MORE Texas, Mercyhurst, Wellesley win NCAA rowing championships Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 NCAA rowing championships. READ MORE