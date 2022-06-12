Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | June 12, 2022 Notre Dame baseball takes down Tennessee, 7-3, to eliminate No. 1 team and advance to CWS Notre Dame pulls off stunning upset to eliminate Tennessee in NCAA super regionals Share Notre Dame did what many believed was unthinkable — the Fighting Irish eliminated No. 1 Tennessee with a 7-3 win in Game 3 on Sunday. It's a strong candidate for the upset of the season. Upset complete! @NDBaseball dances on to Omaha!#MCWS pic.twitter.com/uWf0REhT6f— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 12, 2022 Despite being down 3-1 entering the seventh inning, the Notre Dame bats went to work. First, it was David LaManna sneaking a two-run home run out of the yard to tie the game. It was only his second home run all year — quite the time for it. The very next batter was Jack Brannigan who clubbed a solo shot to left field to give the Fighting Irish the 4-3 lead. The bats were still charged up in the eighth, which was bad news for Tennessee. With two runners on base, Carter Putz sent them both home with a double to right-center field to make it 6-3 Notre Dame. Jack Zyska scored Putz with a single to left, extending the lead to 7-3. FOLLOW THE ACTION: Everything you need to know for the College World Series "One of the best teams to never win a national championship," ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson said of Tennessee prior to the bottom of the ninth. Notre Dame advances to the College World Series with the series win. The Fighting Irish beat the Volunteers, 8-6, in Game 1, but were trounced in Game 2, 12-4. Every Men's College World Series team's winning moment from super regionals Watch the final, winning moments from Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, Stanford and Auburn's super regionals. READ MORE 2022 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule, bracket for Omaha The updated 2022 Men's College World Series bracket, scores and TV schedule for the NCAA baseball championship in Omaha. READ MORE Men’s College World Series pairings and game times The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2022 NCAA Men’s College World Series (MCWS) have been announced. The 75th MCWS will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 17-26/27. READ MORE