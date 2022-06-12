TRENDING 📈

NCAA.com | June 12, 2022

WATCH: Stanford mounts crazy ninth inning to almost come back against UConn

Watch Stanford's explosive bottom of the 9th inning that almost overcame a 7-run deficit

UConn defeated No. 2 Stanford 13-12 in the opening game of the super regionals. The score indicates a nail-biter, except all of that nail-biting took place in the bottom of the 9th inning. 

The Cardinal were down 13-6 heading into the bottom of the 9th when four homers scored six runs to bring Stanford within inches of winning.

Watch the impressive half inning above. 

Division I
Baseball Championship
June 17 - 26/27, 2022
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

