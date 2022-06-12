NCAA.com | June 12, 2022 WATCH: Stanford mounts crazy ninth inning to almost come back against UConn Watch Stanford's explosive bottom of the 9th inning that almost overcame a 7-run deficit Share UConn defeated No. 2 Stanford 13-12 in the opening game of the super regionals. The score indicates a nail-biter, except all of that nail-biting took place in the bottom of the 9th inning. KNOW IT ALL: Follow everything to do with the College World Series here The Cardinal were down 13-6 heading into the bottom of the 9th when four homers scored six runs to bring Stanford within inches of winning. Watch the impressive half inning above. Every Men's College World Series team's winning moment from super regionals Watch the final, winning moments from Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, Stanford and Auburn's super regionals. READ MORE 2022 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule, bracket for Omaha The updated 2022 Men's College World Series bracket, scores and TV schedule for the NCAA baseball championship in Omaha. READ MORE Men’s College World Series pairings and game times The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2022 NCAA Men’s College World Series (MCWS) have been announced. The 75th MCWS will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 17-26/27. READ MORE