DI college baseball's single-season home run leaders

Texas slugger Ivan Melendez connected for his 32nd homer of the season against ECU on June 12 to earn a spot in the DI college baseball record book.

You can watch that homer in the video above, which helped Texas advance to the 2022 Men's College World Series.

Melendez' 32 taters are the most in a DI baseball season since Kris Bryant hit 31 in 2013 for San Diego. That came two years after the BBCOR (bat-ball coefficient restitution) took effect for the 2011 season.

Here are at all-time single season home-run leaders in NCAA DI college baseball history (per the NCAA.org record book)

Player, team HR Year G Pete Incaviglia, Oklahoma State 48 1985 75 Jeff Ledbetter, Florida State 42 1982 74 Lance Berkman, Rice 41 1997 63 Brandon Larson, LSU 40 1997 69 Steve Hacker, Missouri State 37 1995 58 Mike Willes, BYU 35 1988 60 Daylan Holt, Texas A&M 34 1999 70 Troy Glaus, UCLA 34 1997 67 Nate Gold, Gonzaga 33 2002 56 Kevin Mench, Delaware 33 1998 52 Joe Dillon, Texas Tech 33 1997 57 Frank Fazzini, Florida State 33 1985 81 Ivan Melendez, Texas * 32 2022 65 Billy Becher, New Mexico State 32 2003 61 Lance Shebelut, Fresno State 32 1988 68 Mark McGwire, Southern California 32 1984 67 Kris Bryant, San Diego 31 2013 62 John VanBenschoten, Kent State 31 2001 61 Casey Child, Utah 31 1997 58 J.D. Drew, Florida State 31 1997 67 Mike Willes, BYU 31 1987 63

*Active

Incaviglia is also the all-time career leader with 100 home runs.