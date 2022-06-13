TRENDING 📈

DI college baseball's single-season home run leaders

Ivan Melendez hits NCAA baseball-leading 32nd home run in super regional win

Texas slugger Ivan Melendez connected for his 32nd homer of the season against ECU on June 12 to earn a spot in the DI college baseball record book. 

You can watch that homer in the video above, which helped Texas advance to the 2022 Men's College World Series.

Melendez' 32 taters are the most in a DI baseball season since Kris Bryant hit 31 in 2013 for San Diego. That came two years after the BBCOR (bat-ball coefficient restitution) took effect for the 2011 season

Here are at all-time single season home-run leaders in NCAA DI college baseball history (per the NCAA.org record book)

Player, team HR Year G
Pete Incaviglia, Oklahoma State 48 1985 75
Jeff Ledbetter, Florida State 42 1982 74
Lance Berkman, Rice 41 1997 63
Brandon Larson, LSU 40 1997 69
Steve Hacker, Missouri State 37 1995 58
Mike Willes, BYU 35 1988 60
Daylan Holt, Texas A&M 34 1999 70
Troy Glaus, UCLA 34 1997 67
Nate Gold, Gonzaga 33 2002 56
Kevin Mench, Delaware 33 1998 52
Joe Dillon, Texas Tech 33 1997 57
Frank Fazzini, Florida State 33 1985 81
Ivan Melendez, Texas * 32 2022 65
Billy Becher, New Mexico State 32 2003 61
Lance Shebelut, Fresno State 32 1988 68
Mark McGwire, Southern California 32 1984 67
Kris Bryant, San Diego 31 2013 62
John VanBenschoten, Kent State 31 2001 61
Casey Child, Utah 31 1997 58
J.D. Drew, Florida State 31 1997 67
Mike Willes, BYU 31 1987 63

*Active

Incaviglia is also the all-time career leader with 100 home runs.

