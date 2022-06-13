NCAA.com | June 13, 2022 Pairings and game times set for 75th Men’s College World Series Every 2022 MCWS team's winning moment from baseball super regionals Share OMAHA — The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2022 NCAA Men’s College World Series (MCWS) have been announced. The 75th MCWS will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 17-26/27. The first game on Friday, June 17 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time, and will feature No. 5 national seed Texas A&M (42-18) against Oklahoma (42-22) on ESPN. Friday’s second game features No. 9 national seed Texas (47-20) against Notre Dame (40-15) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN. FOLLOW ALONG: Coverage of the 2022 Men's College World Series The Saturday, June 18 action features No. 2 national seed Stanford (47-16) against Arkansas (43-19) at 1 p.m. Central time on ESPN. In the evening game starting at 6 p.m. Central time, Ole Miss (37-22) will be squaring off against either No. 3 national seed Oregon State (48-17 through June 12) or No. 14 national seed Auburn (41-20 through June 12) on ESPN2. The losing teams of Friday’s two games will play at 1 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 19 on ESPN, while Friday’s winners face off at 6 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 19 on ESPN2. The losers of Saturday’s games will play each other at 1 p.m. Central time Monday, June 20 on ESPN. Saturday’s winners will meet Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN. The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. Central time Saturday, June 25 on ESPN. The second game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 26 on ESPN with game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6 p.m. Central time Monday, June 27 on ESPN. Every Men's College World Series team's winning moment from super regionals Watch the final, winning moments from Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, Stanford and Auburn's super regionals. READ MORE 2022 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule, bracket for Omaha The updated 2022 Men's College World Series bracket, scores and TV schedule for the NCAA baseball championship in Omaha. READ MORE DI college baseball's single-season home run leaders These are the all-time single-season home-run leaders in DI college baseball, led by Pete Incaviglia with 48 in 1985, and more recently, Ivan Melendez with 32 (and counting) in 2022. READ MORE