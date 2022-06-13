Pairings and game times set for 75th Men’s College World Series

OMAHA — The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2022 NCAA Men’s College World Series (MCWS) have been announced. The 75th MCWS will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 17-26/27.

The first game on Friday, June 17 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time, and will feature No. 5 national seed Texas A&M (42-18) against Oklahoma (42-22) on ESPN. Friday’s second game features No. 9 national seed Texas (47-20) against Notre Dame (40-15) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

FOLLOW ALONG: Coverage of the 2022 Men's College World Series

The Saturday, June 18 action features No. 2 national seed Stanford (47-16) against Arkansas (43-19) at 1 p.m. Central time on ESPN. In the evening game starting at 6 p.m. Central time, Ole Miss (37-22) will be squaring off against either No. 3 national seed Oregon State (48-17 through June 12) or No. 14 national seed Auburn (41-20 through June 12) on ESPN2.

The losing teams of Friday’s two games will play at 1 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 19 on ESPN, while Friday’s winners face off at 6 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 19 on ESPN2. The losers of Saturday’s games will play each other at 1 p.m. Central time Monday, June 20 on ESPN. Saturday’s winners will meet Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. Central time Saturday, June 25 on ESPN. The second game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 26 on ESPN with game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6 p.m. Central time Monday, June 27 on ESPN.