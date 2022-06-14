NCAA.com | June 14, 2022 2022 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule Every 2022 MCWS team's winning moment from baseball super regionals Share Here is the schedule, scores and updated bracket for the 2022 Men's College World Series in Omaha. Auburn and Stanford claimed the final two spots in the field Monday night. The MCWS begins at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, June 17, with No. 5 Texas A&M facing Oklahoma. Here is the schedule for the first round of the 2022 Men's College World Series: Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Texas A&M | Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. ET | ESPN Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Texas | Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET | ESPN Arkansas vs. No. 2 Stanford | Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m. ET | ESPN Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Auburn | Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 2022 Men's College World Series Bracket (Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket | Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG) The eight teams that advanced to the 2022 Men's College World series were: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas, Arkansas, Stanford, Ole Miss and Auburn. 2022 college baseball championship super-regional scores Game times and ESPN Network subject to change. All times are Eastern. Friday through Sunday super-regional schedule No. 9 Texas (45-20) at No. 8 East Carolina (46-19) Game 1: East Carolina 13, Texas 7 Game 2: Texas 9, East Carolina 8 Game 3: Texas 11, East Carolina 1 Texas advances. Oklahoma (41-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-13) Game 1: Oklahoma 5, Virginia Tech 4 Game 2: Virginia Tech 14, Oklahoma 8 Game 3: Oklahoma 11, Virginia Tech 2 Oklahoma advances. Notre Dame (39-14) at No. 1 Tennessee (56-8) Game 1: Notre Dame 8, Tennessee 6 Game 2: Tennessee 12, Notre Dame 4 Game 3: Notre Dame 7, Tennessee 3 Notre Dame advances. No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18) Game 1: Texas A&M 5, Louisville 4 Game 2: Texas A&M 4, Louisville 3 Texas A&M advances. These next four super regionals will be played Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, with Monday, June 13 for if-necessary or weather-delayed games. Saturday through Monday super-regional schedule Game times and ESPN Network subject to change. All times are Eastern. Arkansas (41-19) at No. 10 North Carolina (42-20) Game 1: Arkansas 4, North Carolina 1 Game 2: Arkansas 4, North Carolina 3 (WATCH: Arkansas walks it off to advance to Omaha) Arkansas advances. Ole Miss (35-22) at No. 11 Southern Mississippi (47-17) Game 1: Ole Miss 10, Southern Mississippi 0 Game 2: Ole Miss 5, Southern Mississippi 0 Ole Miss advances. No. 14 Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon State (47-16) Game 1: Auburn 7, Oregon State 5 Game 2: Oregon State 4, Auburn 3 Game 3: Auburn 4, Oregon State 3 Auburn advances. UConn (49-14) at No. 2 Stanford (45-15) Game 1: UConn 13, Stanford 12 Game 2: Stanford 8, UConn 2 Game 3: Stanford 10, UConn 5 Stanford advances. 2022 college baseball championship regional results Click or tap on each game to be taken to final stats. Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee Campbell 15, Georgia Tech 8 No. 1 Tennessee 10, Alabama State 0 Georgia Tech 13, Alabama State 4 (Alabama State eliminated) No. 1 Tennessee 12, Campbell 7 Georgia Tech 16, Campbell 5 (Campbell eliminated) No. 1 Tennessee 9, Georgia Tech 6 Tennessee advances. Statesboro Regional hosted by Ga. Southern Notre Dame 3, Texas Tech 2 No. 16 Georgia Southern 8, UNC Greensboro 0 Texas Tech 2, UNC Greensboro 0 (UNC Greensboro eliminated) Notre Dame 6, Georgia Southern 4 Texas Tech 3, No. 16 Georgia Southern 1 (Georgia Southern eliminated) Notre Dame 2, Texas Tech 1 Notre Dame advances. Austin Regional hosted by Texas No. 9 Texas 11, Air Force 3 Louisiana Tech 12, DBU 5 Air Force 5, DBU 1 (DBU eliminated) No. 9 Texas 5, Louisiana Tech 2 Air Force 9, Louisiana Tech 7 (Louisiana Tech eliminated) No. 9 Texas 10, Air Force 1 Texas advances. Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina No. 8 East Carolina 17, Coppin State 1 | ECU's Worrell homers from both sides in same inning Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 2 Coastal Carolina 10, Coppin State 8 (Coppin State eliminated) No. 8 East Carolina 4, Virginia 2 Coastal Carolina 7, Virginia 6 (Virginia eliminated) Coastal Carolina 9, No. 8 East Carolina 1 No. 8 East Carolina 13, Coastal Carolina 4 East Carolina advances. College Station regional hosted by Texas A&M No. 5 Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2 Louisiana 7, TCU 6 TCU 3, Oral Roberts 1 (Oral Roberts eliminated) No. 5 Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 6 TCU 6, Louisiana 1 (Louisiana eliminated) No. 5 Texas A&M 15, TCU 9 Texas A&M advances. Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville No. 12 Louisville 7, Southeast Missouri State 2 Michigan 8, Oregon 6 Oregon 18, Southeast Missouri State 6 (Southeast Missouri State eliminated) Michigan 7, No. 12 Louisville 3 No. 12 Louisville 8, Oregon 5 (Oregon eliminated) Louisville 20, Michigan 1 No. 12 Louisville 11, Michigan 9 Louisville advances. Gainesville Regional hosted Florida Oklahoma 16, Liberty 3 No. 13 Florida 7, Central Michigan 3 Central Michigan 3, Liberty 2 (Liberty eliminated) Oklahoma 9, No. 13 Florida 4 No. 13 Florida 6, Central Michigan 5 (Central Michigan eliminated) Florida 7, Oklahoma 2 Oklahoma 5, Florida 4 Oklahoma advances. Blacksburg regional hosted by Virginia Tech Columbia 8, Gonzaga 2 No. 4 Virginia Tech 15, Wright State 9 Gonzaga 11, Wright State 9 (Wright State eliminated) No. 4 Virginia Tech 24, Columbia 4 Columbia 15, Gonzaga 6 (Gonzaga eliminated) No. 4 Virginia Tech 7, Columbia 2 Virginia Tech advances. Stanford regional hosted by Stanford No. 2 Stanford 20, Binghamton 7 Texas State 7, UC Santa Barbara 3 UC Santa Barbara 9, Binghamton 4 (Binghamton eliminated) Texas State 5, No. 2 Stanford 2 No. 2 Stanford 8, UC Santa Barbara 4 (UC Santa Barbara eliminated) No. 2 Stanford 8, Texas State 4 No. 2 Stanford 4, Texas State 3 Stanford advances. College Park Regional hosted by Maryland UConn 8, Wake Forest 7 No. 15 Maryland 23, LIU 2 Wake Forest 10, LIU 4 (LIU eliminated) UConn 10, No. 15 Maryland 5 No. 15 Maryland 10, Wake Forest 5 (Wake Forest eliminated) Maryland 7, UConn 6 (11 innings) UConn 11, Maryland 8 UConn advances. Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina No. 10 North Carolina 15, Hofstra 4 VCU 8, Georgia 1 Georgia 24, Hofstra 1 (Hofstra eliminated) VCU 4, No. 10 North Carolina 3 No. 10 North Carolina 6, Georgia 5 (Georgia eliminated) No. 10 North Carolina 19, VCU 8 No. 10 North Carolina 7, VCU 3 North Carolina advances. Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St. Arkansas 7, Grand Canyon 1 No. 7 Oklahoma State 10, Missouri State 5 Missouri State 8, Grand Canyon 7 (Grand Canyon eliminated) Arkansas 20, No. 7 Oklahoma State 12 No. 7 Oklahoma State 29, Missouri State 15 (Missouri State eliminated) No. 7 Oklahoma State 14, Arkansas 10 (10 innings) Arkansas 7, No. 7 Oklahoma State 3 Arkansas advances. Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida) Due to a lightning delay, the game scheduled for 1:06 p.m. ET Monday has been delayed. No. 6 Miami (FL) 11, Canisius 6 Ole Miss 7, Arizona 4 Arizona 7, Canisius 5 Ole Miss 2, No. 6 Miami (FL) 1 Arizona 4, No. 6 Miami (FL) 3 (Miami (FL) eliminated) Ole Miss 22, Arizona 6 Ole Miss advances. Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi No. 11 Southern Miss 2, Army 0 LSU 14, Kennesaw State 11 | Watch LSU score 10 in the 8th to complete comeback Kennesaw State 9, Army 8 (Army eliminated) LSU 7, No. 11 Southern Miss 6 (10 innings) No. 11 Southern Miss 4, Kennesaw State 3 (10 innings) (Kennesaw State eliminated) No. 11 Southern Miss 8, LSU 4 No. 11 Southern Miss 8, LSU 7 Southern Mississippi advances. Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn Florida State 5, UCLA 3 No. 14 Auburn 19, Southeastern Louisiana 7 UCLA 16, Southeastern Louisiana 2 (Southeastern Louisiana eliminated) No. 14 Auburn 21, Florida State 7 UCLA 2, Florida State 1 (Florida State eliminated) No. 14 Auburn 11, UCLA 4 Auburn advances. Corvallis regional hosted by Oregon State San Diego 3, Vanderbilt 2 No. 3 Oregon State 5, New Mexico State 4 Vanderbilt 21, New Mexico State 1 (New Mexico State eliminated) No. 3 Oregon State 12, San Diego 3 Vanderbilt 14, San Diego 4 (San Diego eliminated) Vanderbilt 8, No. 3 Oregon State 1 No. 3 Oregon State 7, Vanderbilt 6 Oregon State advances. The national top 16 seeds are Tennessee, Stanford, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Miami (Florida), Oklahoma State, East Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Southern Mississippi, Louisville, Florida, Auburn, Maryland and Georgia Southern. Here's the schedule for the 2022 DI baseball championship. Regionals: Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6 Super Regionals: Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 OR Saturday, June 11 through Monday, June 13 First day of CWS games — Friday, June 17 CWS Finals — Start Saturday, June 25 (best out of 3) Final championship game — Monday, June 27 Men's College World Series champs since 1947 California defeated Yale in the first-ever College World Series, the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas put itself on the map as the first back-to-back champions in winning the only CWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha. CWS HISTORY: Coaches with most wins | Most titles | Most appearances | Conferences most represented Here's a complete list of all the College World Series finals in the 73-year history of the event. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Mississippi State (50-18) Chris Lemonis 9-0 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb. 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. *Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play. Every Men's College World Series team's winning moment from super regionals Watch the final, winning moments from Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, Stanford and Auburn's super regionals. 