WATCH: Every Men's College World Series team's winning moment from super regionals

The 2022 men's College World Series is set after Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, Stanford, and Auburn all won their super regionals to advance to Omaha. You can see the winning moment for each in the video above.

The MCWS begins at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, June 17, with No. 5 Texas A&M facing Oklahoma.