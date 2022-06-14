NCAA.com | June 14, 2022 WATCH: Every Men's College World Series team's winning moment from super regionals Every 2022 MCWS team's winning moment from baseball super regionals Share The 2022 men's College World Series is set after Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, Stanford, and Auburn all won their super regionals to advance to Omaha. You can see the winning moment for each in the video above. CWS HISTORY: Coaches with most wins | Most titles | Most appearances | Conferences most represented The MCWS begins at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, June 17, with No. 5 Texas A&M facing Oklahoma. 2022 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule, bracket for Omaha The updated 2022 Men's College World Series bracket, scores and TV schedule for the NCAA baseball championship in Omaha. READ MORE Men’s College World Series pairings and game times The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2022 NCAA Men’s College World Series (MCWS) have been announced. The 75th MCWS will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 17-26/27. READ MORE DI college baseball's single-season home run leaders These are the all-time single-season home-run leaders in DI college baseball, led by Pete Incaviglia with 48 in 1985, and more recently, Ivan Melendez with 32 (and counting) in 2022. READ MORE