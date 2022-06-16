The best superstitions from the Men's College World Series and 1 that's still a secret

Omaha is the home of the Men's College World Series, and now, the perfect backdrop for some of college baseball's most notable superstitions.

Representatives from all eight teams divulged their pre-game rituals, so let's take a look at what they said.

Stanford

Kody Huff, C: "We've been playing [the card game] Mafia before every game since the playoffs started. It's been working for us, so we'll get a couple more games in this week."

Alex Williams, P: "My superstition is listening to music at the same time everyday before my starts — exactly two hours before the start of the game."

Texas A&M

Jacob Palisch, P: "When our offense is doing well and scoring runs, you don't move a muscle. 'Spots are hot' is what we always say."

Troy Claunch, C: "I can't tell you my biggest superstition. That's part of the superstition."

Texas

Eric Kennedy, OF: "It started at a young age. I like to take a few swigs of Diet Mountain Dew before every game. I remember when I used to play at Lincoln, my parents would give me a Diet Dew before the game. I was about 8 years old, so I just had to continue that tradition. It really gets the mojo flowing."

Trey Faltine, INF: "I always wear shorts under my baseball pants. I grew up in high school doing it, and I feel super weird if I don't do it."

Auburn

Cole Foster, INF: "When I get on the on-deck circle, I'll take two dry swings. Walk around the on-deck circle, tap my toe and side of my cleat, spin the bat, strap my batting gloves and just get ready to hit."

Oklahoma

John Spikerman, OF: "I have to tap the camera before every game of the tournament."

Peyton Graham, INF: "Mine's weird. I have to stop on the line instead of stepping over it."

Kendall Pettis, OF: "My favorite superstition is probably listening to music. I'm not really superstitious. As long as I'm listening to my favorite song right before I take my headphones off, I'm pretty sure I'm ready to go. Anything Lil Dirk — being from Chicago, I like to support all my Chicago rappers."

Notre Dame

John Michael Bertrand, P: "I'm not superstitious, just a little sticious, but my go-to superstition is I always put my left shoe and left sock on first before my right and I always tuck in the ends of my shoelaces."

David LaManna, C: "My go-to superstition changes a lot. Depends on if we're winning or losing, but a lot of it will be what I'm eating before the game or what I'm wearing. It changes with how we're winning and playing. My habit has been drinking blue Powerade."

And of course, the bananas — a tradition Notre Dame that started in regionals continued at the end of its opening-round game against Texas when the Irish scored an insurance run. "We've decided to call it The Insurance Bananas, we've been doing it every game," Notre Dame pitch Matt Lazzaro told NCAA.com.

Arkansas

Jalen Battles, INF: "I have to eat Chick-fil-A before every game, and I have to listen to 2Pac. My go-to order is the 12-count nuggets and the sandwich and no pickles. 'Me Against the World' is my favorite song."

Brady Slavens, INF/OF: "I have a Spider-Man that I hooked to my bag. It started at the beginning of the year. I've always had him on ever since and we've done pretty well to this point."

Ole Miss

Kevin Graham, INF/OF: "I have to sit in the same spot on the bench when I'm getting ready. And then I put on my shin guard, elbow guard, left batting glove, right batting glove, pro hitter, wrist guard, then helmet. Got to make sure the sunglasses are OK somewhere in that timeframe."