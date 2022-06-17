Notre Dame cruises past Texas in first round of Men's College World Series

The run continues for Notre Dame. The Irish took down No. 9 Texas, 7-3, to cap off the 2022 Men’s College World Series opening day.

Notre Dame got on the board early in the first thanks to an opposite-field home run from Jared Miller. The Irish continued to pile on runs in the third, fourth and fifth inning to pull out to a 6-2 lead by the end of the fifth. A final home run from Carter Putz was the icing on the cake in the ninth inning. You can watch highlights of Notre Dame's win above.

On the pitching side, Notre Dame’s John Bertrand gave 5.1 quality innings giving up six hits, three runs and one walk to go along with his four strikeouts.

The Irish will stay in the winner's bracket to face Oklahoma on Sunday. Texas will take on rival-Texas A&M in an elimination game on Sunday.