Oklahoma takes down Texas A&M in the Men's College World Series opener

Oklahoma opened up the 2022 Men’s College World Series with a bang thanks to a 13-8 win over No. 5 Texas A&M.

The Sooners put up eight runs in the first two innings to go up 8-0. The Aggies attempted to mount a comeback, but Oklahoma’s bats kept tacking on more runs as the game went on.

Three Sooners put up at least three RBIs in the win. Second baseman Jackson Nicklaus led the way with four RBIs, two runs, two walks and a grand slam. You can watch highlights of Oklahoma's win above.

Oklahoma will take on the winner of Notre Dame and No. 9 Texas in the second round of the double-elimination bracket.