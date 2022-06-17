Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | June 17, 2022 Oklahoma takes down Texas A&M in the Men's College World Series opener Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma: 2022 Men's College World Series highlights Share Oklahoma opened up the 2022 Men’s College World Series with a bang thanks to a 13-8 win over No. 5 Texas A&M. The Sooners put up eight runs in the first two innings to go up 8-0. The Aggies attempted to mount a comeback, but Oklahoma’s bats kept tacking on more runs as the game went on. ✈️ OMAHA: How all eight MCWS teams advanced to Omaha Three Sooners put up at least three RBIs in the win. Second baseman Jackson Nicklaus led the way with four RBIs, two runs, two walks and a grand slam. You can watch highlights of Oklahoma's win above. Oklahoma will take on the winner of Notre Dame and No. 9 Texas in the second round of the double-elimination bracket. LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 2022 College World Series: Live updates from Omaha | View the bracket | Latest highlights CWS HISTORY: Programs with most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | 7 longest homers in CWS history B/R: Follow college baseball on Bleacher Report ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear The Golden Spikes Award: The ultimate guide Here's a complete look at the Golden Spikes Award, which has been awarded annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country since 1978. READ MORE Every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series Here is every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series, including Brady Slavens' record-setting dinger and Ole Miss going back-to-back-to-back in Game 1 of the finals. READ MORE Lessons learned from seasons ended at the 2022 Men's College World Series Here's a sampling of the insight, wisdom and lasting memories from the teams that came up short in the 2022 Men's College World Series. READ MORE