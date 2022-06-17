Watch: The story behind the 'Hispanic Titanic': Texas baseball's Ivan Melendez

Texas' Ivan Melendez aka the 'Hispanic Titanic' has taken the college baseball world by storm. Find out his story in the video above.

Melendez is first player to hit 30 home runs in a single season since 2013 and a Golden Spikes finalist. He'll play in the 2022 Men's College World Series, hoping to add national champion to his decorated resume.