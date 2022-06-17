Watch: The story behind the 'Hispanic Titanic': Texas baseball's Ivan Melendez

TRENDING 📈

NCAA.com | June 17, 2022

The story behind the 'Hispanic Titanic': Texas baseball's Ivan Melendez

The story behind the 'Hispanic Titanic': Texas baseball's Ivan Melendez

Texas' Ivan Melendez aka the 'Hispanic Titanic' has taken the college baseball world by storm. Find out his story in the video above.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Live updates from the Men's College World Series

Melendez is first player to hit 30 home runs in a single season since 2013 and a Golden Spikes finalist. He'll play in the 2022 Men's College World Series, hoping to add national champion to his decorated resume.

Here are the college baseball coaches with the most College World Series victories

These are the 12 coaches who have the most wins in the Men's College World Series.
Programs with the most Men's College World Series titles

Here's a look at the college baseball programs with multiple Men's College World Series titles.
Travis Vick, Sam Bennett remain in the hunt for low amateur honors at the 2022 U.S. Open

Two strokes separate Texas' Travis Vick and Texas A&amp;M's Sam Bennett in the hunt for the low amateur honors at the 2022 U.S, Open.
