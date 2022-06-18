Arkansas blows by Stanford in Men's College World Series

The away teams continue to win in Omaha. The Arkansas Razorbacks become the third-straight road team to win in the first round of the 2022 Men’s College WorldSeries with a 17-2 win over No. 2 Stanford.

Both teams traded runs in the first, but the Hogs began to pull away when they tacked on five in the fifth. Chris Lanzilli was the hero of the fifth with a three-run home run. They continued to pile on in the seventh, eighth and ninth with 11 runs in those three innings.

MORE MCWS: Catch up on all the 2022 Men's College World Series action

Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland was on fire Saturday afternoon allowing two runs, six hits and one walk through 7.2 innings.

The Razorbacks will face the winner of Saturday night's matchup between Ole Miss and Auburn.