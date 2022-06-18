Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | June 18, 2022 Arkansas blows by Stanford in Men's College World Series Arkansas vs. Stanford: 2022 Men's College World Series highlights Share The away teams continue to win in Omaha. The Arkansas Razorbacks become the third-straight road team to win in the first round of the 2022 Men’s College WorldSeries with a 17-2 win over No. 2 Stanford. Both teams traded runs in the first, but the Hogs began to pull away when they tacked on five in the fifth. Chris Lanzilli was the hero of the fifth with a three-run home run. They continued to pile on in the seventh, eighth and ninth with 11 runs in those three innings. MORE MCWS: Catch up on all the 2022 Men's College World Series action Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland was on fire Saturday afternoon allowing two runs, six hits and one walk through 7.2 innings. The Razorbacks will face the winner of Saturday night's matchup between Ole Miss and Auburn. The Golden Spikes Award: The ultimate guide Here's a complete look at the Golden Spikes Award, which has been awarded annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country since 1978. READ MORE Every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series Here is every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series, including Brady Slavens' record-setting dinger and Ole Miss going back-to-back-to-back in Game 1 of the finals. READ MORE Lessons learned from seasons ended at the 2022 Men's College World Series Here's a sampling of the insight, wisdom and lasting memories from the teams that came up short in the 2022 Men's College World Series. READ MORE