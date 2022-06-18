Ole Miss takes down Auburn in Men's College World Series behind Dylan DeLucia's stellar start

The streak of unseeded teams winning at the 2022 Men's College World Series extends to four as Ole Miss came out on top against Auburn Saturday evening.

The Rebels wasted no time, scoring two runs in the first inning.

Dylan DeLucia pitched 7.2 innings for the Rebels, allowing one run, four hits and striking out 10 batters.

Kevin Graham extended the Rebels' lead to 3-0 when he homered to left field in the third inning, and he finished a triple short of a cycle.

The Rebels next face Arkansas on Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m. ET.