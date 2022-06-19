Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | June 19, 2022 Oklahoma is one win away from the Men's College World Series finals with win over Notre Dame Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame: 2022 Men's College World Series Highlights Share Oklahoma continued its small-ball approach again in Omaha with a 6-2 win over Notre Dame. The Sooners are now one win away from the 2022 Men’s College World Series finals. The first two innings were slow for both teams, totaling two hits in two frames. But, three singles turned into two runs in the second to get OU on the board. From top to bottom, the Sooners’ lineup was humming. Only one batter in their lineup failed to reach base on Sunday night and shortstop Peyton Graham had a 4-4 night with a run, walk and two steals. ALL AGGIES: Texas A&M sends Texas packing in the Lone Star Showdown's debut in Omaha Oklahoma’s starting pitcher Cade Horton had a great night on the rubber, striking out 11 of the 25 batters he faced. He relinquished two runs in the sixth, before calling it a night and earning the win. Oklahoma will wait till Wednesday, June 22 to lace them up again against the winner of Notre Dame’s elimination game against No. 5 Texas A&M. The Golden Spikes Award: The ultimate guide Here's a complete look at the Golden Spikes Award, which has been awarded annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country since 1978. READ MORE Every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series Here is every home run from the 2022 Men's College World Series, including Brady Slavens' record-setting dinger and Ole Miss going back-to-back-to-back in Game 1 of the finals. READ MORE Lessons learned from seasons ended at the 2022 Men's College World Series Here's a sampling of the insight, wisdom and lasting memories from the teams that came up short in the 2022 Men's College World Series. READ MORE